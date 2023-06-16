Baidu Launches Commercial Fully Driverless Ride-Hailing Service in Shenzhen, Expanding Nationwide Operations

- Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxis will be allowed to operate across an area of 188 square kilometers in Shenzhen from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

- Baidu's Apollo Go experiences remarkable growth with high user satisfaction. Having provided a total of more than 2 million rides by Q1 2023, Apollo Go is the world's largest autonomous ride-hailing service provider.

BEIJING, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with a strong internet foundation, has obtained licensing for commercial operation of its fully driverless ride-hailing service in Shenzhen. Baidu robotaxis are now authorized to provide ride-hailing service with no safety operator present in the car, making Shenzhen the fourth city in China where such service is available, following Wuhan, Chongqing and Beijing.

With this new license, Baidu's Apollo Go robotaxis will be allowed to operate across an area of 188 square kilometers in Shenzhen from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, catering to both morning and evening commuters. Users can conveniently access the service by using the Apollo Go app or mini-program, as well as Baidu Maps, Baidu App, and other platforms.

This expansion significantly broadens the scope of Baidu's commercial fully driverless ride-hailing service operations nationwide and paves the way for future expansion to paying users across China.

In August 2022, Baidu received China's first-ever permit to offer commercial fully driverless robotaxi services to the public on open roads, and Apollo Go began providing commercial robotaxi service in Chongqing and Wuhan, two of China's largest megacities. In 2023, Baidu plans to put an additional 200 fully driverless robotaxis into operation and operate the world's biggest fully driverless ride-hailing area, contributing to the rapid and high-quality development of China' autonomous driving industry.

Apollo Go has received highly positive feedback from users, with an average user rating of 4.9 out of 5 on the Apollo Go app in Q1 2023, with 97.12% of ratings being a full 5 points. The platform has also seen rapid growth in its active user base and user engagement. In 2022, the number of active users nearly doubled from a year earlier, and the percentage of users who took rides more than 4 days per month increased by 8.06% from the previous year. Over 2 million rides accumulated by Q1 2023. Apollo Go is the world's largest autonomous ride-hailing service provider.

The approval of Apollo Go's commercial fully driverless operations in Shenzhen reflects the city's longstanding position at the forefront of the intelligent connected vehicle industry. Apollo Go's expansion in Shenzhen is set to further stimulate this vibrant and innovative sector and build a stronger local industry ecosystem.

As autonomous driving technology continues to expand and mature as a part of the transportation landscape, Apollo Go is working to continue to enhance its capabilities and improve the user experience, dedicated to accelerating the commercialization of autonomous driving, and providing safe, comfortable, efficient, and convenient services to more consumers. With its dedication to innovation and its relentless pursuit of excellence in autonomous driving technology, Baidu is positioned to enhance its role it as a key player in China's intelligent transportation industry.

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

