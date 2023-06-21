Hy-Tek Intralogistics Named Exotec's 2023 Global Integrator of the Year

The inaugural award recognizes integrators that continuously drive success, value, and return on investment for joint customers.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec, a global warehouse provider, announced that it selected Hy-Tek Intralogistics, a premier integrator of full-service automation technology for the supply chain, as the winner of the Exotec Global Integrator of the Year Award for 2023. Exotec presented the award at the company's inaugural ExoDay, held at the North American headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Global Integrator of the Year Award is aimed at spotlighting integrators that embody Exotec's core principles by continuously offering superior customer service and maintaining an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The criteria for the awards took the following categories into consideration:

Quality of service provided to joint customers

Volume of joint business and the rate of growth

Engagement in cross-promotional efforts

We are thrilled to have been announced Exotec's Global Integrator of the Year for 2023," said Zac Boehm, Vice President of Robotic Solutions for Hy-Tek Intralogistics. "We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with them throughout their launch and growth in North America and are excited about the opportunities and projects to come.

"As one of our first integrators in North America, Hy-Tek has been pivotal to our rapid growth in the market," said Stanislas Normand, Managing Director of Exotec North America. "Today, we are thrilled to name them our Global Integrator of the Year for 2023 and we look forward to our continued partnership and shared success."

About Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek Intralogistics is an automation technology integrator serving clients in diverse end markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, and automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners have been providing customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals' partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.hy-tek.com .

About Exotec

Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

