Nuvilab Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announces selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers, companies that are tackling such issues as sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

Nuvilab, the South Korean food-tech startup with the core technology that analyses food and nutrition intake with 3D scanning and AI implementation won its spot in the Centre for Health and Healthcare.

This year's cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the escalating global concern surrounding food & nutrition insecurity and inequality, a remarkable surge of corporate initiatives has emerged, aiming to combat the prevailing issue of food circularity. Distinguished among these endeavours is Nuvilab, a pioneering Seoul-based Korean company leveraging cutting-edge 3D scanning technology in conjunction with vision-based AI food recognition and comprehensive big data analysis. This year, Nuvilab was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". The fast-growing startup aims to tackle food and nutrition insecurity problem in various domains including personal nutrition and digital health, catering specifically to the unique needs of patients with chronic diseases, growing children, and seniors.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome [Nuvilab] to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "[Nuvilab] and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, Nuvilab CEO Logan Kim will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

"As the winner of this prestigious award for our AI scanning technology, we are proud to be at the forefront of the global revolution in digital health. Artificial intelligence is now the central powerhouse to transform preventive medicine and precision health by leveraging personalized data to vastly improve nutrition intake management and patient outcomes." said Logan. "We are looking forward to engaging in the Forum's Centre for Health and Healthcare, and further advancing our solutions and expanding their impact on personalized healthcare and sustainability."

This year's Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind US with 29 companies.

About Nuvilab

Nuvilab, based in Seoul Korea, provides healthcare facilities and organizations with digitalized nutrition management tools to accurately track nutrition consumption status per food items provided to individuals. With its continuous refinement and research development, Nuvilab solutions are implemented in over 75 schools and facilities in Korea, and is on the verge of global expansion.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

