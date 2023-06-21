YourCoach.Health Announces Partnership to Enhance Medisafe's Comprehensive Global Digital Health Offerings with Health Coaches

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YourCoach.Health , the industry's only operating system for behavior change powered by health coaches, today announced a partnership with Medisafe , the leading digital health company specializing in patient engagement and medication management, through which Medisafe's current and future customers will have the opportunity to augment their patient support programs by leveraging YourCoach's cross-speciality live health coaches to assist better patient outcomes.

YourCoach.Health partners with Medisafe (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to partner with Medisafe and make our largest network of validated health and wellness coaches accessible to patients who may benefit from the support we deliver," shared Marina Borukhovich, CEO & Founder of YourCoach.Health. "As a breast cancer survivor, I have experienced firsthand the challenges patients face when undergoing treatment or managing complex care. I'm proud of the impact this partnership will have on patients."

YourCoach's behavior change operating system is powered by a technology-augmented army of health and wellness coaches who are rigorously vetted and validated by the YourCoach platform and operations team, and will be leveraged by Medisafe's global customers to offer additional support to patients through individualized programs. YourCoach-validated coaches practice across 16 categories which include heart health, metabolic health, women's health, oncology, and gut health, among many others.

"Our mission at Medisafe is to develop technology and partnerships that enable us to fill gaps in healthcare, enhance patient experiences, and support better health management overall," said Omri Shor, co-founder and CEO of Medisafe. "We believe that adding YourCoach to our network of global partners is not only a value to our customers who may need their services, but aligns perfectly with our overall commitment to helping patients around the world access better support and become active participants in their health."

Medisafe's Connected Health platform – including its Custom Branded Solutions and Software Development Kit – allows organizations to launch, fill gaps, or expand their digital patient support programs by integrating individual modules from Medisafe's comprehensive list of pre-built integrations, as well as deploy the support of partners like YourCoach quickly and easily.

For more information, visit yourcoach.health or medisafe.com.

About YourCoach

YourCoach.Health is the only operating system for behavior change, powered by health coaches. Our industry partners entrust us to stand up or augment their health coaching operations utilizing our APIs, widgets and tech-augmented army of validated and credentialed health coaches to surround their existing product or service. We're the premier virtual home for health and wellness coaching, an ecosystem built to empower health coaches while expanding access to their services through our industry partnerships. Join us on the Health Coaching Revolution as we strive to deliver the power of health coaching to the 8.5 billion global population by 2030.

About Medisafe

Medisafe is the leading medication engagement platform that empowers patients to seamlessly manage their treatment journey. By combining advanced technology and behavior science, Medisafe reimagines the treatment journey to guide patients' specific journey needs and drive daily engagement. Its machine learning technology fuels the holistic patient engagement platform to personalize their support needs in a scalable fashion. By integrating existing patient support programs into its platform to extend capabilities, Medisafe is building a seamless future model of patient support and better health. Over 10M registered patients and caregivers rely on Medisafe's platform, delivering double digit results toward improving outcomes. The company manages over two billion medication doses via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets. With an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and more than 400,000 user reviews, Medisafe helps to create more daily engagement than Facebook or Twitter applications. Medisafe is a HIPAA and GDPR compliant solution and ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 13845 certified.

YourCoach Contact:

Nicole Zoulis

nzoulis@yourcoach.health

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YourCoach.Health