LOCHNER CELEBRATES WOMEN IN ENGINEERING DAY WITH INITIATIVES, PARTNERSHIPS, AND BOARD APPOINTMENT

CHICAGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is proud to announce several significant developments that further promote and support women in the engineering industry. These initiatives reflect Lochner's commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion, and empowerment within its workforce and the broader community.

Welcoming Women-Run Businesses and Making a New Board Appointment

Lochner welcomed two women-run businesses, K Friese + Associates (KFA) and KOA Corporation, to its infrastructure platform. Additionally, Lochner is proud to announce the appointment of Karen Friese, Founder and CEO of K Friese + Associates, to the Lochner's Board of Directors.

Fostering a Culture of Belonging

The company understands the importance of cultivating a workplace culture where everyone feels valued, respected, and included. To further achieve this goal, Lochner is establishing and supporting affinity groups aimed at promoting camaraderie, mentorship, and professional development. As part of these efforts, Lochner is extending the reach of KFA's Women's Group to encompass the broader Lochner organization.

Supporting WTS International and Professional Development

Lochner proudly supports WTS International as a national sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing women in engineering. Employees are encouraged to participate in various learning opportunities and peer-to-peer networking events organized by WTS and designed to elevate professional growth and career development. By actively engaging with industry peers, Lochner promotes knowledge-sharing and supports the advancement of women professionals in transportation.

Advancing the MobilityXX Mission

Lochner is an active participant in MobilityXX, a strategic partnership between ITS America, The Ray, and WTS International, with the aim of increasing the representation of women in the transportation workforce by 10 percent over the next 10 years. The company has committed to multiple actions in support of #10in10, as well as partaking in peer exchanges with other organizations and partners to further advance the MobilityXX mission.

In recognition of International Women in Engineering Day, Terry Ruhl, Lochner's Chief Executive Officer and Board Chairman expressed, "Today, we celebrate the many achievements of the talented women across our family of companies and around the world. The contributions of women in engineering are highly significant and transformative, driving innovation and shaping the world in which we live. Lochner is committed to creating a workplace where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to make meaningful contributions to our business, and the communities we serve."

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. The Lochner family of companies includes California-based KOA Corporation, Colorado-based Armstrong Consultants, and Texas-based K Friese + Associates.

