This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 14 Stories You Need to See

- National Survey Reveals Parents' Mindsets as the 2022-2023 School Year Ends "Across the arc of the pandemic, we've seen parents' concerns about COVID-19 and school change, and today half of parents believe the pandemic is over or almost over and parents feel quite comfortable with having their child at school in person," said Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "What has not changed is that parents continue to voice strong support for schools offering mental health resources and services to children."
- Over 40 Companies Commit to Provide Jobs & Training to More Than 250,000 Ukrainian and Other Refugees at Tent European Business Summit
"With no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – and with the European Union welcoming millions of Ukrainians – it's imperative that refugees are offered longer-term inclusion and hope through integration into the labour market," said Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission, who gave the keynote speech at the Summit.
- Rainy Season Mosquitoes Prompt Five Florida Counties to Issue Mosquito Borne Illness Health Advisories
Local mosquito control officials are strongly urging residents and visitors to take basic precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to help limit exposure.
- Duke University to Provide Full Tuition for NC and SC Families with Incomes Below $150,000
For Duke students who are residents of the Carolinas with family incomes of $65,000 or less, Duke will provide full tuition grants, plus financial assistance for housing, meals and some course materials or other campus expenses, without the need for student loans.
- International Gaming Standards Association Creates Responsible Gaming Committee
"The time has come to create a global standard, process and path for predictive responsible gaming," stated Earle G. Hall, Chairman of IGSA. "Regulators have done an incredible job of creating their individual approaches. It is now time to pull the best practices together into a journey from discovery to quantitative management."
- No 'Green Shoots' of Academic Recovery as 2022-23 Mathematics, Reading Scores of 13-Year-Olds Decline
The average mathematics score for 13-year-olds declined 9 points between the 2019‒20 and 2022‒23 school years, and the average reading score declined 4 points over the same time period: "There are signs of risk for a generation of learners in the data we are releasing today and have released over the past year."
- $9 Million Global City Challenge Launched to Drive Safe, Inclusive, and Sustainable Innovation in City Mobility
The Sustainable Cities Challenge aims to improve the lives of people by increasing access to jobs, education and other essential services. It will bring cities and innovators together to implement mobility solutions that could reduce carbon, improve accessibility, and use data to build more resilient transport systems.
- New Study Reveals How Nonprofits Are Faring in 2023
Nonprofits across the U.S. report that they are experiencing an increase in trust from funders and positive changes in funder practice, while simultaneously noting that they are facing high levels of burnout in their staff and difficulty filling staff positions and retaining staff.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis
By investing more than $10 million over four years, this partnership will help Boys & Girls Clubs of America implement trauma-informed practices in its more than 5,000 Clubs by 2026 to train over 48,000 staff to better support the emotional and mental well-being of over 3.6 million children.
- It Gets Better Announces $625,000 in Grants to U.S. and Canada Schools for Projects to Support LGBTQ+ Identity
The 50 States, 50 Grants, 5000 Voices program, supported by American Eagle and Aerie, will fund efforts to uplift and empower LGBTQ+ students at 71 schools across the U.S. and Canada.
- Solving Hunger Applauds Vermont Legislators for Feeding 84,000 Kids Permanently in Vermont Schools
Vermont is now the 6th state to decide to permanently feed all kids breakfast and lunch for free, every single day, joining California, Maine, Colorado, Minnesota, and New Mexico. It goes into effect on July 1.
- Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Promotes In-depth Examination of Immigration Policies Under DeSantis and Newsom
The scholarship aims to promote critical thinking, intellectual curiosity, and effective communication skills among students. By encouraging comprehensive analysis of the Newsom-DeSantis dispute, the scholarship seeks to contribute to a deeper understanding of the complexities of modern governance and the impact it has on the lives of individuals.
- Animal Welfare Groups Commend U.S. Senators for Reintroducing Legislation to End Horse Slaughter
This legislation would expand the Dog and Cat Meat Prohibition Act – which passed as part of the 2018 Farm Bill – to include equines, prohibit the commercial slaughter of horses in the U.S., and end their export for that purpose abroad.
- Dry Eye Foundation Notifies Authorities of Over 200 Potentially Unsafe Eye Drops
"Raising awareness about the safety hazards of purchasing eye drops online has become our top priority for 2023," says Dry Eye Foundation's Executive Director, Rebecca Petris.
