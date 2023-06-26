CARBONE FINE FOOD RELEASES WORLD FAMOUS SPICY VODKA SAUCE NATIONWIDE

Two new pizza sauces, Original and Spicy, will also debut alongside the highly-coveted Spicy Vodka sauce

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carbone Fine Food announces the release of its newest flavor, Spicy Vodka, that is joining their family of premium, jarred sauces. Now, consumers nationwide can recreate Carbone's world-famous Spicy Rigatoni Vodka dish at home, no reservations needed.

Carbone Fine Food Spicy Vodka Sauce (PRNewswire)

Crafted in partnership with the founders of Major Food Group , Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi, and Jeff Zalaznick, the release of Spicy Vodka marks an exciting moment for the brand and consumers, as the recipe of the highly coveted dish, celebrated and frequently captured in mesmerizing photographs on social media, has remained a secret until now.

Award-winning Chefs Carbone and Torrisi, the masterminds behind Carbone's famed, eponymous dish, oversaw the development of the Spicy Vodka recipe, prioritizing quality and authenticity by strictly sourcing some of the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash, handpicked in Italy and cooked in small batches. With the additions of Calabrian Chili, and slow-cooked onions, consumers will find a depth of flavor only found in Spicy Rigatoni Vodka dishes at Carbone restaurants. Focused on delivering the highest quality and a superior taste experience, the Carbone chefs uniquely crafted the Spicy Vodka sauce for consumers to 'finish' with the simple addition of cream at home. Providing them with the world-famous Spicy Rigatoni Vodka recipe on the jar, consumers can follow the few simple steps to create a flavorful dish, which is unlike all other brands of jarred vodka sauces in the market today. "As I like to say, our process is beautifully simple, but impossibly difficult in creating a product of superior taste and quality," says Carbone. "We've taken this same approach with Spicy Vodka, arguably our most popular dish, to provide Carbone fans and new consumers alike with the opportunity to recreate that same taste experience in the comfort of their own home from our family to yours."

Alongside Spicy Vodka, the brand is releasing two new pizza sauces, one Original and one Spicy version, ideal for elevating at-home Pizza nights. With the perfect balance of sweet Italian tomatoes, fresh onions, fresh garlic, and spices consumers can elevate their creations to produce pizzeria quality pies.

"With our continued commitment to using only the highest-quality ingredients, combined with the expertise of our Chef partners in Mario and Rich, Carbone Fine Food has quickly become a standout brand in a crowded market with record category growth," says CEO Eric Skae. "The release of Spicy Vodka presents a tremendous opportunity for growth and the highly sought after recipe is now available to fans of the brand nationwide."

Carbone Fine Food's Spicy Vodka Sauce will begin rolling out in July, reaching nationwide availability come September. Consumers can purchase all Carbone Fine Food products at various retailers nationwide and online at both Amazon and https://carbonefinefood.com/ .

For more information, visit https://carbonefinefood.com/ or follow on Instagram and TikTok at @carbonefinefood .

About Carbone Fine Food:

Carbone Fine Food sauces feature the same fresh, quality ingredients found in the brand's iconic restaurants, including the world's best-tasting tomatoes, grown in volcanic ash and handpicked in Italy. Using a traditional technique, the sauces are slow cooked in small batches. Chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi oversee the entire sauce process from start to finish, from choosing the farms that the ingredients are sourced from to testing hundreds of batches to ensure that the quality of the jarred sauce is second to none.

Media Contact:

Colin Hayes | The Door - An Idea House

colin@thedooronline.com

203.912.5489

Carbone Fine Food (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carbone Fine Food