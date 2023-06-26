Dstny Unveils Dstny Engage: Empowering SMEs with Next-Gen Customer Engagement Solution

BRUSSELS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny, the leading European provider of cloud-based business communications, is making significant strides in the customer engagement market with the introduction of Dstny Engage. This ground-breaking customer engagement solution is designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and demonstrates Dstny's commitment to delivering enhanced value across various segments within the SME market.

Dstny Engage, the latest addition to Dstny's expanding customer engagement portfolio, complements the existing ConnectMe Omnichannel product, further solidifying Dstny's position as a key player in this field. This strategic expansion follows Dstny's successful acquisition of Tactful AI in May 2022, which has enabled the integration of advanced capabilities and expertise into the development of Dstny Engage.

"With Dstny Engage, SMEs can unlock the true potential of customer engagement and take their business to the next level," stated Daan De Wever, CEO of Dstny. "By providing a unified inbox and a rich set of productivity features, Dstny Engage empowers SMEs to supercharge engagement, boost customer satisfaction and loyalty, and create immediate value for their users."

Mohamed Elmasry, Managing Director of Dstny Engage, expressed excitement about the transformative impact Dstny Engage will have on SMEs and their customers, stating, "We are thrilled about the possibilities Dstny Engage brings, empowering SMEs to forge stronger connections with their customers, drive meaningful interactions, and propel them towards success."

Dstny Engage revolutionizes customer engagement for SMEs by leveraging cutting-edge technology and advanced functionalities. With seamless integration of business applications, intelligent routing, intent detection, smart workflows, advanced insights, and a user-friendly no-code AI and automation studio, SMEs can deliver exceptional experiences, drive personalized, timely, and impactful interactions across all channels.

Dstny's commitment to the customer engagement market is evident in their expansion efforts, aiming to provide SMEs with a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to their unique needs. By automating processes, optimizing customer interactions, and delivering exceptional experiences, Dstny Engage positions SMEs at the forefront of customer engagement innovation, equipping them with the competitive edge needed to thrive in today's fast-paced business landscape.

Discover the power of Dstny Engage and revolutionize your business's customer engagement today. Visit www.dstnyengage.com to learn more.

About Dstny

Dstny is a top European provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With over 3 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers by offering interactive tools as-a-service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Boasting a mobile-first design and seamless integration, Dstny's state-of-the-art technology and robust local partnerships enable the delivery of exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny employs approximately 1000 people across 7 European countries and generates around €250 million in annual revenue.

