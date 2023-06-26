GUANGZHOU, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Guangzhou historical and cultural city international image film "Guangzhou :Historical Flower City" has been unveiled at New York Times Square. As the national central city of China and the major city of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Guangzhou has considerable economic strength, known as the pacesetter of China's reform and opening up, but also has a history of more than 2,200 years of urban construction. Guangzhou is renowned both at home and abroad as the millennial commercial capital, the originating port of the Maritime Silk Road, and the birthplace of China's democratic revolution, which all contribute Guangzhou to be one of China's famous historical and cultural cities.

The image film takes "embroidery" as the visual main line, responding to what the General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward when he inspected Guangzhou in 2018: urban planning and construction should attach great importance to historical and cultural protection, do not rush for quick success, and do not tear down large-scale construction. It is necessary to highlight local characteristics, pay attention to the improvement of the living environment, use more micro-transformation with meticulous effort like "embroidery", pay attention to the inheritance of civilization and the continuation of culture, to retain a city's historical and cultural memories so that history and hometown memory can take roots in people's minds.

The image film is presented in three chapters: Fame of Guangzhou, Spirit of Guangzhou and People of Guangzhou, which comprehensively and vividly shows that Guangzhou has unswervingly promoted the protection and development of historical and cultural city for more than 40 years, so that cultural relics are preserved and made "alive", and the old historical districts are starting to thrive, injecting new vigor and vitality into the old city.

The image film has fully integrated the historical and cultural essence of Guangzhou, including the urban layout of "the mountains all stretch into the sea and embrace the city", the urban heritage of the city's central axis lasted for more than 2200 years, the important buildings and areas that have witnessed the historical development of Guangzhou, such as Zhenhai Tower, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall and historical and cultural districts such as Beijing Road and Enning Road, and the quintessence of lingnan culture such as canton porcelain, cantonese embroidery, cantonese opera and dancing lion.

At the same time, the image film also focuses on the kindergarten transformed from the former site of Chengzhitang warehouse, Guangzhou Railway Museum, 1978 CINEMA and other vivid cases showing Guangzhou's protection of historical and cultural city with meticulous effort like "embroidery".

The relevant person in charge of the Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau said that Guangzhou needs to attach equal importance to protection and development, deal with the relationship between "old" and "new", and explore a road to practice with Guangzhou characteristics.

Today, Guangzhou, renowned in the world as the beautiful flower city, on the high-quality development road of "New Vitality to the Historical City" and new achievements in comprehensive urban functions, comprehensive strength of urban culture, modern service industry and modern international business environment, not only carefully guards the people's aspiration for a better life and the homesickness of compatriots at home and abroad with meticulous effort like "embroidery", but also constantly explores and innovates the connotation of historical and cultural city under Chinese modernization with the pioneering spirit.

