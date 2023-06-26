JUSTICE KANNAN RAMESH IS FIRST ASIAN AND JUDGE TO BE APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL INSOLVENCY INSTITUTE

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supreme Court of Singapore announced that Justice Kannan Ramesh, Judge of the Appellate Division, has been appointed as the seventh President of the International Insolvency Institute (III). Justice Ramesh is the first Asian and the first Judge to be appointed to the top post in the III. Singapore has, in recent years, introduced groundbreaking reforms to its insolvency and restructuring laws to keep pace with the needs of the international debt restructuring landscape. Justice Ramesh's appointment as the President of the III will significantly add to Singapore's status as a restructuring and insolvency centre.

Justice Kannan Ramesh, Judge of the Appellate Division (PRNewswire)

Justice Ramesh has been appointed for a term of two years with effect from 12th June 2023 at the III's 23rd Annual Conference in Amsterdam on 10th to 11th June 2023. Established in 2000, the III is a non-profit, limited-member organisation dedicated to advancing and promoting insolvency as a respected discipline in the international field. Its primary objectives include improving international co-operation in the insolvency area and achieving greater coordination among nations in multinational business reorganisations and restructurings. The III's membership is drawn from the most senior and respected insolvency practitioners, judges and academics in the world. The III, with its exceptional membership, international leadership and resources, plays a valuable and highly significant role in the international insolvency field.

Justice Ramesh was put forth as a candidate for President by the nominating committee. The III's Board of Directors approved Justice Ramesh's appointment as President on 12th June. Justice Ramesh has been a member of the III since 2006 and, until most recently, one of its Vice Presidents. Justice Ramesh succeeds outgoing President, John Martin (Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright Australia).

Justice Ramesh is highly regarded in the international insolvency community. He played an instrumental role in the establishment of the Judicial Insolvency Network; a network of 14 judiciaries around the world. This network was constituted to provide judicial thought leadership and to facilitate court-to-court communication and cooperation in cross-border insolvency and restructuring. In recognition of Justice Ramesh's expertise, leadership, integrity, professionalism and service to the bankruptcy and insolvency practice and to their communities, His Honour was invited to become an International Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy.

