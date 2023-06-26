Marelli Motorsport received Three Stars in FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme

DETROIT, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FIA - Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (International Automobile Federation) has awarded Marelli Motorsport with the prestigious Three Stars of the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme. This recognition, which is the highest level of the programme, demonstrates the commitment of Marelli Motorsport to best practices and continual improvement through the implementation of an effective environmental management system.

To be awarded, Marelli Motorsport demonstrated solid processes, robust internal procedures, appropriately skilled people and KPIs that guarantee detailed monitoring of their performance and the possibility for the continuous improvement of their system. Marelli group has further reinforced its sustainability commitments by establishing targets for key areas. Sustainability and ESG are standing agenda items at our board meetings.

Marelli Motorsport, as a part of the global Marelli, has established a robust procedure to set specific and measurable objectives and goals, ensuring ongoing performance improvement. It actively monitors, measures, analyses, and evaluates its environmental performance across all operational sites through regular inspections focus on critical areas, including waste, energy, and water management. It also shares clear expectations for the track environment, guiding waste and chemical product handling protocols.

Marelli Motorsport plays a key role in the company sustainability strategy by acting as an incubator of materials and technologies than can be adapted to passenger vehicles. For example, Marelli Motorsport is adopting state of the art technology such as Gallium Nitride (GaN), to significantly reduce the use of passive components while maintaining outstanding efficiency in high-power inverter for electric traction.

The FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme was launched to help the FIA stakeholders worldwide to measure and improve their environmental performance. The primary goal of the programme is to increase awareness of environmental management and provide guidance to facilitate adoption of environmental initiatives.

"We are very proud and delighted to be awarded the FIA's Three Star Environmental Accreditation" said Riccardo De Filippi, Head of Marelli Motorsport. "This is an important recognition within the motorsport industry and, being part of the global Marelli, it confirms the strong commitment of the company in its sustainability journey to become carbon neutral in operations by 2030 and net-zero by 2045 including the supply chain."

About Marelli

Marelli is one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. With a strong and established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence, our mission is to transform the future of mobility through working with customers and partners to create a safer, greener, and better-connected world. With around 50,000 employees worldwide, the Marelli footprint includes 170 facilities and R&D centers across Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

