Diamond Kinetics Joins Forces With USA Baseball and MLB to Shape the Future of Player Development

Leading Youth Development Platform Will Drop Exclusive In-App USA Baseball Experiences, and Support Player Development and Evaluation at Key USAB & MLB Events

PITTSBURGH and DURHAM, N.C., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Kinetics (DK), a leading sports technology pioneering the future of youth baseball and softball development, today announced the launch of new content, experiences, and on-site activations as an extension of its partnership with USA Baseball. Together, the organizations are working to revolutionize training and player development so kids can grow their passion for the sport and skill set from an early age, all the way through the highest levels of the game, including MLB draft evaluation and scouting support at major USA Baseball events.

(PRNewswire)

Diamond Kinetics is an Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, and the "Trusted Youth Development Partner of Major League Baseball." The company's best-in-class technology is used by USA Baseball and MLB in milestone events for player evaluation and development, including the MLB Draft Combine, Prospect Development Pipeline League (PDP League), international scouting events, and developmental leagues. Through its partnership with USA Baseball, Diamond Kinetics is bringing the big league to backyard by launching exciting new in-app content that enables kids to use the same technology as aspiring Major Leaguers and USA Baseball players.

"By bringing the excitement of the big leagues right into our app, Diamond Kinetics empowers young players to utilize the same cutting-edge technology deployed by USA Baseball and MLB to hone in on their skills from wherever they are," said CJ Handron, CEO of Diamond Kinetics. "Our mission is to make the practice experience more fun for kids so they can , enjoy high-quality reps, improve, and have a blast playing the game they love. We're thrilled to be able to support the growth of the game for players of all skill levels through our partnerships."

Starting today, players can access a new "Stars and Stripes" mission in the DK app, allowing them to unlock exclusive content and rewards from USA Baseball including a special badge series. This digital experience celebrates USA Baseball and will run through July 4, coinciding with a series of activations where Diamond Kinetics will be supporting USA Baseball and MLB Player Development.

Throughout the summer, Diamond Kinetics' bat sensors are being utilized across a range of events, including PDP League player development sessions and games at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, NC. They are also a crucial tool used regularly in the PDP to evaluate top high school players across the country, and were most recently leveraged in the MLB Draft Combine to collect swing data on players. The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team is set to train with DK for its upcoming 20th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series on June 30, followed by the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series through July 12. DK is also providing sensors to build hitting data on international prospects at all USA Baseball international scouting events, and will supply bat sensors to every team in the Appalachian League and MLB Draft League to track the performance of over 600 players with MLB aspirations.

"Our collaboration with Diamond Kinetics on a number of initiatives allows us to support the growth and development of our players, and the game of baseball overall," said David Perkins, COO of USA Baseball. "The company's bat sensor technology has become an invaluable asset to our national teams, development programs, and identification events. Diamond Kinetics helps us to better understand player performance, improve skills, and further develop athletes to help them compete at the highest levels."

Diamond Kinetics aims to empower players, parents, coaches, and teams by providing valuable insights into performance and creating a more enjoyable training experience. DK's membership-based platform combines a bat sensor attachment and a mobile app, offering one-of-a-kind missions and challenges that gamify training and reward participation with exclusive content, collectibles, and treasures.

About Diamond Kinetics

Diamond Kinetics (DK), is a leading sports technology company pioneering the future of youth baseball and softball development. With an emphasis on connected devices, computer vision functionality, and virtual reality integration, DK provides affordable and portable mobile technology that enhances real-world play and accelerates learning, development, and overall passion for the game. DK is the Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball, and partners with organizations including PONY, Babe Ruth League, Ripken Baseball, USA Baseball, and USA Softball to reach and engage today's youth baseball and softball players. For more information, visit www.DiamondKinetics.com

About USA Baseball

USA Baseball is the national governing body for baseball in the United States and is committed to serving, protecting, and supporting the game of baseball and its 15.6 million participants. Founded in 1978, USA Baseball fields six national teams annually and is a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). On the diamond, USA Baseball is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and its national teams have won 67 gold medals in international competition. Off the field, the organization is dedicated to the proliferation and health of the sport through the creation and management of numerous development initiatives including BASE (Baseball Athlete Safety Education), Fun At Bat, Pitch Smart, PLAY BALL and the Prospect Development Pipeline. For more information on the organization, its national teams, and development-driven initiatives, visit the official website USABaseball.com or USABDevelops.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Diamond Kinetics