EY Announces Bryan Myers of [solidcore] as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award Winner

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that President & CEO Bryan Myers of [solidcore] was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Bryan Myers was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I'm so incredibly honored and grateful to have been selected as this year's Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Mid-Atlantic Award winner," said Bryan Myers, President & CEO of [solidcore]. "[solidcore] has almost 1,500 team members in more than 100 studios and communities across the country who live and breathe our mission every day, helping our clients create the [strongest] version of themselves."

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] differentiates itself by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience – attracting those who believe that the joy is in the work, and that there is always work to be done. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the [strongest] version of themselves.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Mid-Atlantic award winner, Bryan Myers is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

