Infinite Blue Advances BC in the Cloud Mass Notifications

New partnership with AlertMedia provides Infinite Blue users best-in-class emergency communication capabilities integrated within award-winning enterprise resilience solution

AUDUBON, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Blue , the leader in total enterprise resilience, today announced that it has partnered with AlertMedia, a leading emergency communication provider, to enhance the mass notification capabilities available through its award-winning solution, BC in the Cloud.

"The ability to quickly deploy mass notifications is key to accelerating responses and ensuring the safety of employees, facilities, and operations," said Infinite Blue CEO Frank Shultz . "By enhancing communication within BC in the Cloud, we are enabling organizations to manage every component of their readiness and response through a comprehensive solution."

BC in the Cloud is a powerful, customizable, all-in-one solution that empowers organizations to prepare, plan, test, and be ready for any potential business disruption. The platform is trusted by many of the largest and most complex companies worldwide, including four of the Fortune 10.

Through a new partnership with AlertMedia , BC in the Cloud users now get seamless integration with an industry-leading mass notification capability. Organizations can send notifications to contacts and groups through the app, desktop, text, voice, and email using technology that was designed to be user friendly, particularly in the midst of a disruption.

"Over the past decade, AlertMedia has built the most intuitive and user-friendly emergency communication solution on the market, which Infinite Blue customers can now access through our new integration into the BC in the Cloud enterprise resilience solution," said Christopher Kenessey, CEO for AlertMedia. "We're excited to partner with Infinite Blue to support organizations' employee safety objectives and ensure business continuity leaders have the information they need—when they need it—so they can respond with confidence and recover faster."

"Organizations today must strive for a higher standard of resilience," continued Shultz. "We continue to innovate, invest, and partner to deliver the most powerful, flexible, and integrated platform to help them achieve that standard."

About Infinite Blue

Infinite Blue empowers organizations to rapidly build ready and resilient operations and engage personnel across the enterprise. With 99.99% guaranteed uptime and a team of industry experts, we give leading organizations worldwide, including four of the Fortune 10, clarity and control over business disruptions. Learn more at infiniteblue.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and business through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and with greater confidence. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, In-N-Out, and Walmart—in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

