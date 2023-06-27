L'OREAL NAMES LILIAHN MAJEED AS CHIEF DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION OFFICER, NORTH AMERICA

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal today announced the appointment of Liliahn Majeed as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, North America. In this role, Majeed will report to David Greenberg, CEO, L'Oréal USA and President, North America Zone. She will join the management committee of L'Oréal USA as well as the leadership team of Margaret Johnston-Clarke, L'Oréal's global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.

Courtesy of L’Oréal (PRNewswire)

"For L'Oréal, diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to our business strategy, anchored in the strong expectations of our stakeholders and rich beauty expressions of our consumers. I firmly believe that our long-standing commitment to DE&I will continue to fuel our creativity and innovation and enrich our workplace culture," said David Greenberg, CEO of L'Oréal USA and President of the North America Zone. "Liliahn has an impressive track record of advancing DE&I initiatives that shape and shift culture and accelerate business transformation in large, culturally relevant organizations. I look forward to working with her to strengthen all the ways in which we are driving diversity, equity and inclusion inside and outside of our company."

Majeed joins from Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's leading music company, where she was the first Global Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Officer. In that role, she led a team focused on strengthening representation, inclusion, equity and belonging across a global workplace and operations across 60 countries, the marketplace and their social impact efforts. During her tenure, she also co-chaired the Institutional Change Committee of UMG's Task Force for Meaningful Change, the company's driving force for the ongoing fight for equality, justice and inclusion.

"I am thrilled to be joining L'Oréal in this leadership role and have a hand in ensuring that our company and portfolio of brands are able to use their cultural power and positive influence to achieve a more inclusive vision and version of beauty," said Liliahn Majeed, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, L'Oréal North America. "My mission is to be a leader of the global belonging movement where we all believe that we are more alike than we are different, and that even those differences could create tremendous value for the world."

Prior to joining UMG in 2020, Majeed spent 15 years at the National Basketball Association (NBA). She was a Senior Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion where she led team diversity and inclusion efforts across the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League. Majeed launched the NBA's Women's Leadership Initiative and NBA Coaches Equality Initiative, responsible for events such as the Women's Leadership Forum, NBA All-Star Women in Basketball Operations Forum and NBA Coaches Summit. She was also a member of the WNBA Social Justice Council and NBA Social Justice Task Force. Liliahn joined the NBA in 2005 after management roles with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Walt Disney World Resorts. She graduated from Howard University with a bachelor's degree in business administration and hospitality management, and from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University with a master's degree in business administration.

Majeed moves into the Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, North America role which was previously held by Angela Guy who has decided to retire from L'Oréal after a distinguished and award-winning 19-year career with the company.

About L'Oréal USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $9 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

L'Oreal USA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/L'Oreal USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE L'Oreal USA