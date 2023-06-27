MIRO PARTNERS WITH INDEED TO TRANSFORM THE WAYS JOB SEEKERS SHOWCASE THEIR SKILL SET AMID AN INCREASINGLY COMPETITIVE JOB MARKET

New partnership launches with dynamic cover letter and resume templates in Miroverse to jump start the job search, career-coach guidance and additional tools to launch in coming months

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro ®, the visual workspace for innovation, today announced the launch of their partnership with Indeed , the world's #1 jobs site, to empower job seekers around the world with tools and guidance on how to stand out among the millions of people currently seeking a new job opportunity. The partnership kicks off with Miroverse templates for more dynamic cover letters and resumes, and will continue throughout the year with expert career coach guidance, new job seeking tools, and more.

The ways job seekers apply for their next opportunity has vastly changed in the last decade with the rise of online job postings, digital job applications, and virtual interviews. What's not changed, though, is how they create the most common components of the application, including a resume and cover letter. Miro and Indeed are offering job seekers around the world a more creative and visually appealing way to showcase their skill set. The Indeed Resume Template and Indeed Cover Letter Template include everything in one place – from thought exercises and word banks to Indeed's career resources – so that job seekers can create a one-of-a-kind resume and cover letter they feel great about, and keep it up to date for whenever the next opportunity arises.

"Miro thrives because of its community of users and we are always seeking to iterate based on their feedback," said Eleanor Hooker, Head of Community at Miro. "The idea for a partnership with Indeed began when the Miroverse Community pointed out that the ways of job searching have changed, but the ways we create job seeking material hasn't. We realized they were right, and quickly approached Indeed about a partnership for more creative, unique ways to build resumes and cover letters."

Available today in Miroverse , Miro's Community templates gallery showcasing ideas, workflows, and frameworks, are two templates co-created with expert Career Coaches at Indeed.

Indeed Resume Template : This editable resume template includes thought exercises and insider tips to help take the guesswork out of crafting a resume from scratch. Once you're done, upload your resume to Indeed with one click to showcase it to potential employers. You can also download it for use on other job seeking sites and come back to your Miro board at any time to make updates. : This editable resume template includes thought exercises and insider tips to help take the guesswork out of crafting a resume from scratch. Once you're done, upload your resume to Indeed with one click to showcase it to potential employers. You can also download it for use on other job seeking sites and come back to your Miro board at any time to make updates.

Indeed Cover Letter Template : Loaded with industry-specific examples and a space for brainstorming, this cover letter template showcases ways to share accomplishments, experience, and goals with future employers. Just like the resume template, you can easily download it to add to any application. : Loaded with industry-specific examples and a space for brainstorming, this cover letter template showcases ways to share accomplishments, experience, and goals with future employers. Just like the resume template, you can easily download it to add to any application.

"Packaging and distilling your career experience in a way that best portrays who you are as a professional can be a challenge, even for the most experienced job seekers," said Patrick Harrison, Vice President of Job Seeker Marketing at Indeed. "This continually inspires us to find creative ways to improve the job seeker experience. The new templates we co-created with Miro will make it feel like a career coach is guiding you every step of the way to help to find better work."

Miro is continually using the power of its global community to make visual collaboration more delightful, accessible, and inclusive. Miroverse is the easiest way to jump start any new project or workflow. It remains a key differentiator among similar collaboration offerings. Since 2020, more than 1,000 creators of all types – including individuals, teams, and enterprises – have built and shared more than 2,000 templates in Miroverse. These templates have been utilized by more than 2M people around the globe.

In August Miro will host a free webinar with Jamie Birt, Content Manager and Career Coach at Indeed, where she will share expertise on some of today's most common challenges job-seekers experience. In the coming months Miroverse Community members can expect to find industry-specific cover letter and resume templates in Miroverse, plus a new template with tricks from Indeed on conquering common interview challenges.

Stay in touch with the Miro Community and be a part of what comes next by submitting ideas and feedback on our wish list .

About Miro

Miro is an online workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 50M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,800 employees in 12 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com .

About Indeed

More people find jobs on Indeed than anywhere else. Indeed is the #1 job site in the world (Comscore, Total Visits, September 2022) and allows job seekers to search millions of jobs in more than 60 countries and 28 languages. Over 3 million employers use Indeed to find and hire new employees. More than 300 million unique visitors use Indeed each month to search for jobs, post resumes, research companies and more. For more information, visit indeed.com.

