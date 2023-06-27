REI Co-op promotes Michelle Kirkpatrick to vice president, controller and Ruchi Christensen to vice president of distribution and fulfillment operations

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, REI Co-op announced the promotion of two leaders within the finance and supply chain teams. Michelle Kirkpatrick has been promoted to vice president, controller, while Ruchi Christensen is now vice president of distribution and fulfillment operations.

REI Co-op announced the promotion of Michelle Kirkpatrick (pictured on left) to vice president, controller, and Ruchi Christensen (pictured on right) to vice president of distribution and fulfillment operations. (PRNewswire)

"Michelle and Ruchi are both widely trusted leaders who have been instrumental in keeping co-op growth initiatives and operations running smoothly and efficiently," said Kelley Hall, executive vice president, chief financial officer. "Their business savvy and values-led approach will continue to have positive impact not only on their respective teams but how the co-op broadly serves our members and the outdoor community."

Vice President, Controller

Michelle Kirkpatrick joined the co-op nearly 10 years ago and most recently served as divisional vice president, controller. Michelle is a broadly focused, values-driven leader who enables thoughtful and strategic decision-making within the finance organization and across the co-op. In her expanded role, Kirkpatrick oversees the co-op's accounting, treasury, procurement, and tax teams. She also leads REI's strategic enterprise resource planning (ERP) initiative.

Vice President of Distribution and Fulfillment Operations

Ruchi Christensen has been with the co-op since 2021 as divisional vice president of distribution and fulfillment operations. As vice president, she will provide strategic direction to the co-op's fulfillment centers and supply chain teams to optimize productivity, inventory management, business readiness and financial results. REI's newest distribution center will open later this summer in Lebanon, Tennessee. The design of the state-of-the-art facility prioritizes the employee experience, environmental impact and community connections. The location will support more than 70 REI stores and reduce shipping times to customers. Nearly 5.6 million REI members live in the service area.

