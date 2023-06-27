Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Wins Academy of Country Music Award: Casino of the Year - Theater Award

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, the Academy of Country Music® announced the winners of the ACM Industry Awards and Studio Recording Awards, and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the proud recipient of the Casino of the Year – Theater Award. This marks a first-time ACM Award win for the venue.



The award winners were presented from the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards™ through a video announcement featuring Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, and others. All ACM Industry Award, Studio Recording Award and Special Award recipients will be celebrated during the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors™ on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood's 7,000-capacity concert venue Hard Rock Live has hosted some of the biggest names in country music, including Brantley Gilbert, The Judds, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Elle King, and Dustin Lynch. Upcoming country music concerts include George Strait, Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Keith Urban and more. Since it's reopening in 2019 at the iconic Guitar Hotel, Hard Rock Live has become a must-visit destination for music lovers and casino enthusiasts alike, offering a unique and immersive experience that is unlike anything else in the region.

"Hard Rock has been a brand synonymous with premium entertainment for over five decades," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "This prestigious recognition by the Academy of Country Music is an honor and testament to the incredible work by our team members to provide the most incredible experience to all visitors, artists and fans alike."

ACM Industry Awards recognize venues and talent buyers/promoters who have bought or promoted a predetermined number of Country Music concerts and helped promote Country Music ticket sales. Nominees are selected by a professional panel of judges approved by the ACM Officers, with ACM members classified in the Artist/Musician/Producer/Engineer, Venue, Manager, Talent Agent, Talent Buyer/Promoter categories voting to decide the winner. More information on Industry Awards eligibility and nominees can be found here.

For more information about Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and its upcoming events, visit myHRL.com.

About Hard Rock Live

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is South Florida's premier entertainment venue. An investment of more than $125 million, the 7,000-person capacity indoor venue features clamshell-style seating, offering guests an intimate experience. Hard Rock Live ranked No. 5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for both Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in its respective categories. Designed by Scéno Plus, the 225,000-square-foot facility is equipped with state-of-the-art, in-house sound and lighting, large HD viewing screens and mobile-stage technology. With its advanced capabilities, Hard Rock Live can support some of the entertainment industry's biggest performers, as well as nationally and internationally televised awards shows, sporting events and more. A-list entertainers to perform at Hard Rock Live include The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, Billy Joel, and Dave Chappelle, among others.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship-integrated resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion in 2019, highlighting the debut of the world's first and only Guitar Hotel. Between three hotel towers, the resort boasts 1,271 luxury guestrooms. Amenities include a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; an 18-acre recreational water experience; private "Bora Bora" style cabanas; more than 20 food and beverage outlets; an expansive gaming floor with more than 2,700 slots, more than 200 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. Hard Rock Live, ranked No. 5 worldwide in 2022 gross revenue for both Pollstar Magazine and Billboard in its respective categories, highlights A-list entertainers and performers, sporting events and live broadcast productions in an intimate 7,000-person capacity setting. Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441). For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com call (800) 937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

