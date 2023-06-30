Put your trust in Crescent Bolt Biter, no matter the condition.

SPARKS, Md., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new and improved Crescent Bolt Biter impact nut extractor and driver is the ultimate tool for driving and extracting hex head fasteners of any condition, whether new, worn, rounded, rusted, or damaged. The revolutionary tapered socket design engages with the fastener on the first try and eliminates the frustration of working with old or damaged fasteners. The newest feature, an integrated magnet, only steps up its game.

Nothing Escapes A Bolt Biter's Grip - Put your trust in Crescent Bolt Biter, no matter the condition.

"While customers loved the first generation of our Bolt Biter product, their one piece of feedback was the need for increased fastener retention when driving or extracting overhead and in hard-to-reach spaces. The new integrated magnet in Bolt Biter's design helps solve this frustration by keeping the fastener securely engaged," said Marissa Sewell, Product Manager. Now available in multiple lengths, Bolt Biters' new design improves users reach, access, and creates increased size visibility with their industry color coded bands. "Overall, we are excited to solve our customers' needs and improve their experience on the job site with Bolt Biter Generation 2.0," said Sewell.

The new line of Bolt Biter gives users a variety of sizes to fit any job. Our 5-piece set allows you to easily pack your Bolt Biter in an adjustable rail for easy travel and organization. Bolt Biter is available in two lengths, 1-7/8" and 6". The 1-7/8" length is available in 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", 7/16", and 1/2" diameters. The 6" length Bolt Biter is also available in 1/4", 5/16", and 3/8" diameters.

To learn more about the full line of Crescent Bolt Biter, visit www.crescenttool.com.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, snips, scissors, shears, knives, trade tools, measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, files, saws, heavy–duty cutting, and on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. For more information visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

