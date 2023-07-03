Segway-Ninebot Goes Green with Electric KickScooters and More Sustainable Practices

BEIJING, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot, a global enterprise in the field of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots, has received the world's first Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Verification Statement for the electric scooter category from TÜV SÜD, a leading global testing and certification organization founded in 1866. This covers micromobility products of Ninebot Max S90L, Ninebot Max Plus X (SNSC 2.4), the two models exclusive for sharing business have gained significant popularity in the market. This certification effectively enhances product competitiveness and leads the green, low-carbon and circular development of micromobility industry.

"Being awarded the first LCA verification statement represents a critical milestone for Segway in its green and low-carbon efforts, and shows its corporate sustainability philosophy in real practice", Michael Luan, Product Director of Segway Commercial Mobility Business Division, Segway-Ninebot, said.

The specific verification process includes 18 types of environmental impacts such as global warming, water, energy and resource consumption, acidification, water eutrophication and etc. It has been confirmed the verified KickScooter products complied with international standards of ISO 14040 and ISO 14044.

In addition to reducing carbon emissions throughout the product life cycle, Segway-Ninebot also practices green development through recyclable packaging. As part of these practices, the company has formulated the "Packaging Design Specification" to manage the design and use of packaging materials, and has established a packaging material library to increase the reuse rate of shared materials. The two LCA verified models also fully use the recycled material for its better recyclable. Following thorough latest R&D report, we have achieved a notable breakthrough by incorporating recycled materials into key components of our KickScooter, including the rear and front fenders, chassis front bumper, and several other integral parts. For some products such as electric scooters and lawn mower robots, the company uses fully paperless design for packaging, and has updated its packaging to corrugated and honeycomb cardboard so as to reduce the use of non-environmentally friendly materials, while protecting the goods.

As of March 2023, Segway-Ninebot's users have collectively traveled over 8,054,220,655 kilometers globally, reducing carbon emissions by 388,213,436 kilograms, equivalent to planting 21,687,901 trees.

Segway-Ninebot is always committed to offering high-quality green products, providing global consumers with low-carbon travel options for diversified scenarios such as urban commuting, intercity commuting and travel, and fulfilling the commitment to sustainable development.

