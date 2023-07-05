Third Coast Acquires Interest in Deepwater Perdido Platform from ArcLight

HOUSTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC ("Third Coast") is pleased to announce that a subsidiary has successfully acquired an indirect 26.5% non-operated interest in the Perdido Regional Host ("Perdido") from a subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VI, L.P., a private equity fund managed by ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC ("ArcLight").



Perdido is a spar platform located in water depths of approximately 8,000 feet in Alaminos Canyon in the western Gulf of Mexico ("GOM") approximately 220 miles south of Galveston, TX and 6 miles from the US/Mexico maritime border. Perdido is operated by Shell Offshore, Inc. and has nameplate capacity of 100 MBbl/d and 200 MMcf/d; the producers utilizing Perdido are majors and/or high-quality investment grade counterparties.

Third Coast (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely excited to acquire this world class asset from ArcLight. Perdido generates substantial, predictable cash flow from an established production base while offering significant potential upside from an active new drill program as well as future tieback potential as new discoveries in the area are developed", stated Matt Rowland, President & CEO of Third Coast. "This acquisition continues our growth strategy which is focused on deep water GOM assets while also providing diversification of our portfolio into the western GOM."



"Since our acquisition of the Perdido interest in 2018, we've been extremely pleased with the asset and the critical role it plays in the western GOM," said Joe Alves, a Managing Direct at ArcLight. "As a leading infrastructure operator in the Gulf, we see Third Coast is the natural owner of the Perdido interests, complementing its interests in the Delta House and King's Quay FPS platforms. We are excited for the opportunities this transaction unlocks for Third Coast."

BofA Securities acted as financial advisor to Third Coast in connection with the transaction, and Milbank LLP acted as legal counsel to Third Coast. ArcLight's financial advisor in connection with the transaction was RBC Capital Markets, and Latham & Watkins was ArcLight's legal counsel.



About ArcLight

ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC is an experienced, middle-market, value added infrastructure investment firm. Founded in 2001, ArcLight helped establish infrastructure as an asset class by pioneering an asset-based private equity approach to investing in infrastructure and has since built an experienced and successful investment platform. Based in Boston, ArcLight's investment team employs a value-added, operationally intensive investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management operational partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com.

About Third Coast

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Third Coast is a full-service midstream company with assets that provide critical infrastructure linking primarily natural gas production to end-use markets. Third Coast's vertically and horizontally integrated assets are strategically located along the Gulf Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Third Coast currently owns or has an ownership interest in approximately 1,900 miles of interstate and intrastate pipelines, as well as ownership in a gas processing plant, and two offshore semi-submersible floating production systems with a combined processing capacity of up to 185 MBbl/d of crude oil and 340 MMcf/d of natural gas. For more information about Third Coast, visit www.third-coast.com.

Media contact:

Nadine Moustafa

nmoustafa@third-coast.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Third Coast Super Holdings, LLC