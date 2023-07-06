Union Plus to Give Away $236,000 to Union Families for Labor Day

The 2023 Unions Power America Contest and Sweepstakes celebrate and give back to union members who are the backbone of America.

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Labor Day on September 4, Union Plus is thrilled and proud to launch our annual Labor Day celebration, Unions Power America. Both the Unions Power America Contest and Unions Power America Sweepstakes honor our country's resilient and courageous union members and offer them chances to win almost a quarter of a million dollars in cash prizes.

This Labor Day, the Unions Power America campaign will give away almost a quarter of a million dollars in cash prizes.

Union Plus President Mitch Stevens shared, "This and every Labor Day, it is our honor at Union Plus to recognize the incredible contribution and impact union members make to our workplaces, communities, and nation. Unions built America's middle class. Unions fight for workers' rights, safer jobs, and a fair and dignified workplace for all. The Unions Power America Contest and Sweepstakes is our way to say a heartfelt "thank you."

The Unions Power America Contest

July 6-July 26

Union members can nominate themselves or a fellow union member they admire for the $40,000 Unions Power America Contest Grand Prize and $100,000 in additional cash prizes. Members enter at https://unionplus.click/unionspowerusa by sharing a story of how they or another member powers America while on the job, at home or in their community. For Official Rules, visit: https://unionplus.click/unionspowerusa .

The Unions Power America Sweepstakes

July 27-August 17

Any union member can enter the Unions Power America Sweepstakes by adding their name at https://unionplus.click/unionspowerusa and earn additional entries by completing short, fun, online activities. With each added entry, their chances of winning the $40,000 Grand Prize and $40,000 in other cash prizes increase. For Official Rules, visit: https://unionplus.click/unionspowerusa .

Winners of the Unions Power America Contest and Sweepstakes will be announced at the Union Plus Labor Day virtual celebration, at 6:00 PM ET on September 4th, at https://unionplus.click/unionspowerusa .

This year's Unions Power America theme is "Dream Big," which reflects what Union Plus hopes to inspire in union members as they join this celebration. To help as many union workers dream big as possible, the Labor Day cash giveaways in 2023 are the largest yet.

The 2023 Unions Power America Contest and Sweepstakes are extensions of the year-round support Union Plus offers. Union Plus provides exclusive savings and discounts to union members, as well as exclusive benefits such as scholarships and hardship programs. Since 2009, Union Plus has awarded over $16 million in grants and scholarships to union members.

About Union Plus

Union Plus, founded by the AFL-CIO in 1986, uses the collective buying power of America's 14 million union members to deliver top-quality benefits and services at competitive prices for working families. Union Plus offers a wide range of programs created specifically for union members, including hardship help, scholarships, cash back shopping, credit cards, home mortgages, discounts on mobile plans, insurance plans, travel and entertainment discounts and so much more.

