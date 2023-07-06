Vention remains committed to building a secure platform

MONTREAL, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Vention , the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform ( MAP ), proudly received the ISO 27001 certification. This internationally recognized certification validates Vention's dedication to maintaining the highest information security management standards.

ISO 27001 certification signifies that Vention has successfully met the rigorous requirements outlined by the International Organization for Standardization for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving its Information Security Management System (ISMS). By adhering to this standard, Vention ensures the security of its platform across all its processes and resources.

"At Vention, we understand the importance of addressing blindspots in security to maintain system integrity," said Parker Smith, Director of Cybersecurity at Vention. "Achieving ISO 27001 certification validates our commitment to external assessment and regular review processes, ensuring the highest standards of data protection for our clients."

Throughout the development and maintenance of its Information Security Management System, Vention prioritized creating, testing, and implementing a robust system to ensure consistent protection and security of the platform. This encompasses all Vention processes and resources used to create, deliver, and maintain the Vention Manufacturing Automation Platform. This includes MachineScope , MachineBuilder , MachineLogic , MachineCloud , MachinePortal , and MachineApps .

About Vention

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention's digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention's 360 employees serve 3,000+ customers on five continents and across 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company has been awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada's top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

For more information, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

