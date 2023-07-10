Allied Universal CEO Steve Jones Provides Midyear Update on State of Labor Market in the Private Security Industry

Company previews upcoming release of first-ever World Security Report

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Universal®, the leading security and facility services provider and the world's seventh largest private employer, is led by Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones.

With the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that the unemployment rate recently increased to 3.7 percent and the number of unemployed persons rose by 440,000 to 6.1 million, Jones gives a special update on the state of the private security labor market, which remains challenging around the world.

"In my 30 years in the industry, private security has never been more important than it is today. One of the most basic human needs is to feel safe. Working in the private security industry, you help people, businesses and communities meet that need every single day.

The industry provides millions of people around the world with great career opportunities and, at the same time, helps communities feel safe and enables businesses to thrive.

Operating as Allied Universal in North America and G4S internationally, in the coming weeks we will release the first-ever World Security Report detailing key insights garnered from 1,775 chief security officers at major global companies in 30 countries.

While I can't divulge the report's findings ahead of its official release, I can tell you that it contains important data about people in security and important industry trends.

Despite the rapid changes in technology over recent years, people remain at the core of the security programs of global companies, but the skills required for security professionals have evolved.

Long gone are the days of the big, burly, often male, security guard. A resounding percentage of chief security officers believe people skills are more important than physical attributes of strength. An even higher percentage seek diversity in their security workforce. Security decision makers are looking for security professionals with integrity, emotional intelligence, a higher education degree and the ability to speak multiple languages.

The private security industry is growing. The skillset for a valued security professional is expanding and diversifying. The deep-rooted desire to feel safe has never been stronger.

I invite the recently laid-off, new job seekers, those coming out of retirement and the veterans returning to civilian life to consider a career in the important field of security."

-- Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO

Allied Universal

Recruiting and On-boarding

Allied Universal is committed to effectively and efficiently reaching as many qualified jobseekers as possible and ensuring new team members quickly feel like they belong and can perform at their highest level. Click here to apply.

To officially complete the hiring and onboarding process, security professionals must successfully pass:

Drug testing

Psychological testing based on position and contract requirements

Federal/state/county/local background checks (depending on the type of security position sought and jurisdiction)

Toward the end of 2022, new employee onboarding programs were launched worldwide to improve job satisfaction and retention.

Training and Developing

Allied Universal provides team members with the tools, skills and knowledge to do their jobs well and progress their career to the next level.

Full time team members complete a minimum of 21 hours of mandatory training annually, with significant additional training requirements for certain positions. In 2022, 6.5 million training programs were completed by Allied Universal team members worldwide. Training programs consist of both hands-on and situational field exercises as well as online and virtual training modules.

To support their career journey, a personalized Internal Career Mobility website provides access to all open positions and award-winning career development resources.

Valuing and Respecting

Allied Universal has a clear commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, ensuring opportunities and taking positive steps to ensure representation of women and minorities.

We aim to be an employer of choice in the private security industry by providing an exceptional employee experience. Our team members belong, are cared for and their voices are heard and welcomed. Read Allied Universal's environmental, social and governance report to learn more.

Rewarding and Recognizing

Allied Universal offers competitive compensation. Security professional pay is set by competitive market dynamics and client expectations. We work with clients regularly in pursuit of improved pay rates and employee benefits.

Furthermore, approximately 25% of our U.S.-based security professionals are represented by labor unions. Their pay and benefits are collectively bargained and agreed to by the union locals.

As Allied Universal continues to grow, so do opportunities for career advancement. There are countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today. In 2022 alone, nearly 20,000 team members were promoted. Our goal is to continue developing talent within our organization to accelerate the advancement of our existing employees.

Workplace Satisfaction is High

In a recent global employee survey completed by nearly a half million Allied Universal security professionals, workplace satisfaction was high among team members with the areas of "feeling respected by their leadership team" and "recommending their workplace to family and friends" coming in on top.

More than 80% of employees are proud to be a member of the Allied Universal and G4S team. More than 75% are satisfied with their job and feel that Allied Universal and G4S have a positive effect on society and local communities.

About the 2023 World Security Report

This landmark research is an independent, anonymous survey of 1,775 chief security officers (CSOs), or those in equivalent roles, from large, global companies in 30 countries, with a combined annual revenue of $20 trillion in 2022, representing a quarter of the world's total gross domestic product (GDP). To receive the announcement of report's findings when available, please contact PressNA@aus.com or media@g4s.com.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

