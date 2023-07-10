Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results: August 8, 2023

BOSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on August 8, 2023.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q1 2024 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qyrbnnof https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y8b7kg5q

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 8, 2023 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations (781) 356-9763 (203) 733-4987 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com david.trenk@haemonetics.com



Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com



SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation