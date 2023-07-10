Paul Sullivan Joins Steward Partners as Managing Director, Head of Internal Sourcing

Well-respected industry veteran brings more than 30 years of experience in wirehouse and independent environments

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, welcomes Paul Sullivan who joins the firm as Partner and Managing Director, Head of Internal Sourcing. In this newly created position, his core focus will be to educate and advise wirehouse financial advisors on the benefits of independence, especially as it relates to Steward Partners' partnership models and choice of custodians.

"We are delighted to have Paul Sullivan join our partnership as a Managing Director. His more than 30 years in the wirehouse world with Merrill Lynch and experience in the independent space with Sanctuary Wealth will be extremely valuable as Steward Partners continues its explosive growth," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "Having made the move to independence himself, Paul understands what advisors need to transition successfully and can thoughtfully articulate the benefits of making that change."

A consummate professional with 37 years of financial services experience, from 2021-2023 he was Regional Managing Director (East Coast) with Sanctuary Wealth. He began his career with Merrill Lynch in 1986 as a client associate at the SD Financial Center in New York and rose through Merrill's ranks from Financial Advisor in Doylestown, PA to Associate Director of the Indianapolis market, Director and Market Executive in La Jolla, CA and then Short Hills, NJ, before returning to New York and the SD Financial Center as Managing Director and Market Executive in 2008, where his responsibilities included wealth management in 25 of Bank of America's banking centers, Merrill Lynch's parent company.

"Steward Partners is perfect for me. Our partnership model puts the advisor and their clients first. Everyone receives equity and becomes a partner in the company. And it starts from day one," explained Paul Sullivan, Partner, Managing Director, Head of Internal Sourcing, Steward Partners. "Steward has created the robust human capital infrastructure that independent firms need, not only in the home office, but out in the field where advisors and client associates actually do their work."

Throughout its 10-year history, Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing RIAs. In 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics for the third consecutive year, having been named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022 as well as two advisors in 2023, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the company fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the company was ranked as one of Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2022. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $30 billion in client assets as of April 2023. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com .

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC-registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

