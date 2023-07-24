DOVE® Ice Cream Celebrates New Luxe Packaging with First-Ever Silky Smooth Fashion Collaboration

Mars Ice Cream Brand Collaborates with Sustainable Female-Owned Fashion Label, Mien Studios®, to Create DOVE Ice Cream Inspired "Silky Smooth Sets" in Honor of International Self-Care Day

NEWARK, N.J., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Self-Care Day, DOVE® Ice Cream, proudly part of Mars, partnered with Mien Studios®, a female-owned company making elevated and sustainable clothing for everyday wear, to launch a limited-edition, eco-friendly line of "Silky Smooth Sets," inspired by DOVE Ice Cream.

DOVE® Ice Cream celebrates its new luxe packaging in a collaboration with Mien Studios®, a female-owned company making everyday sustainable clothing to launch a limited-edition, eco-friendly line of “Silky Smooth Sets.” (PRNewswire)

DOVE Ice Cream offers a variety of formats and flavors to indulge and take time for oneself on International Self-Care Day, and its new Silky Smooth Sets will take decadence and comfort to a new level. The sets include chic tanks, classic button-down blouses and wide-leg pants in on-trend pajama styles, and can be worn on the town with friends, while hosting an at-home summer ice cream soiree or enjoying a quiet moment on the couch with DOVE Ice Cream.

Beginning today, fans can visit DoveChocolate.com/SilkySmoothSets to receive one of the exclusive, limited sets (valued at $300 each) and one six count box of DOVE® Dark Chocolate Almond Vanilla Ice Cream Mini Sticks for just for $25. This program supports a longstanding DOVE Chocolate partner.

The sets' design was inspired by DOVE Ice Cream's new luxe, elevated packaging launching nationwide. Influenced by the brand's DOVEBAR® Vanilla Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate and DOVEBAR® Raspberry Sorbet with Dark Chocolate, the limited-edition line comes in a decadent cerulean blue and a vibrant magenta, along with a rich, dark chocolate inspired brown. Each piece will also have the brand's signature chocolate tone pulled through in its accents.

"DOVE Ice Cream prides itself in being a decadent treat for those looking to take a moment for themselves," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "Collaborating with an eco-conscious, female-led company like Mien Studios helps us do just that. By creating stylish sets inspired by our new packaging, we are doubling down on providing ice cream fans with the opportunity for more moments of indulgence, self-care, and everyday happiness while supporting our broader purpose of building the world we want tomorrow."

Designed to be wearable and stylish for all with inclusive sizing, the Silky Smooth Sets complement DOVE Ice Cream's sustainability program, which works to improve the lives and livelihoods of vanilla female farmers in Madagascar. The stylish sets follow suit – sourcing eco-friendly fabric and shipping materials, cutting, sewing and utilizing non-toxic AZO-free dyes from local, family-owned vendors.

"Creating the Silky Smooth Sets in partnership with DOVE Ice Cream allowed us to tap into the Mien Brand mission to help women live and enjoy life beautifully," said Lisa Hsieh, Mien Studios Founder & Designer. "Our all-female team had such a fun time designing elevated sets to mirror the luxe aesthetic of DOVE's packaging. As a small-batch designer that works only with family-owned factories, we also love that the sets will help women celebrate themselves on International Self-Care Day while supporting a meaningful international organization."

For more information on DOVE Ice Cream's decadent ice cream portfolio or sustainability program and commitment, visit dovechocolate.com. The latest DOVE Ice Cream news can be found through DOVE Chocolate's social platforms on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT MIEN STUDIOS

Mien - noun. A person's air or bearing.

We make clothes for an elevated everyday. Each piece from Mien is simple but distinctive. Our signature organic cotton fabric is custom knit for us here in California by a local fabric mill. All of our garments are dyed locally using non-toxic AZO-free dyes in gorgeous, wearable colors that are created by Mien's designer. With the environment in mind, we produce in small batches and only work with family-owned factories that pay fair wages and provide their workers with a safe working environment.

We ship every order using only materials that are compostable, recyclable, or recycled. Easy, comfortable, effortless - every piece arrives at your doorstep pre-shrunk. The entire collection can be machine washed and dried. Nothing in the line needs to be dry-cleaned, which is better for you and the planet. Our garments also travel wonderfully. It is our hope you live and enjoy life beautifully in Mien.

For more information about Mien Studios, please visit www.mienstudios.com. Join us on Instagram.

