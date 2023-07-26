Standard Motor Products' July Release Includes 207 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) has released 207 new part numbers in its July new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 71 different product categories, and 78 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

Standard® and Four Seasons® continue to expand coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles. A Door Handle Repair Kit for the 2021-12 Tesla Model S is now available from Standard®, and a Steering Angle Sensor for the 2016-13 Nissan Leaf is also included in Standard's July release. Four Seasons® has released Blower Motor Resistors for popular vehicles like the 2016-14 Chevrolet Spark EV and the 2017-11 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Hybrid, as well as Heater Cores for the 2022-20 Ford Explorer Hybrid.

Standard's commitment to expanding its ADAS and Collision Repair Programs is evident with the addition of Lane Departure System Cameras for 2020-18 Ford Mustangs. New Steering Angle Sensors have also been added for popular late-model vehicles such as the 2023-22 Nissan Rogue and the 2023-22 Infiniti QX60.

The strategic expansion in many key powertrain-neutral categories continues for Standard. This includes new ABS Sensors for 7.4 million vehicles including the 2023-19 Nissan Altima, 2023-16 Ford F-Series Super Duty, 2023-20 Toyota Corolla, and more. Additional growing powertrain-neutral categories include Windshield Washer Level Sensors, Parking Brake Actuators, Brake Pedal Position Sensors, Brake Booster Vacuum Sensors, Power Window Switches, Heated Steering Wheel Module Connectors and more.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP®, stated, "With over 200 part numbers added this month, we're proud to announce the expansion of the Standard® and Four Seasons® brands. From engine and vehicle system components to temperature control products, these new additions offer our partners a wide range of new and in-demand parts for countless repair solutions."

Four Seasons® has added 33 new part numbers, including New Compressors for the 2022-18 Honda Odyssey, 2022-18 Nissan Kicks, 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and more. Four Seasons® has also added Blower Motor Resistors for the 2020-14 Hyundai Elantra, 2018-15 Hyundai Sonata, and 2019-15 Kia Sorrento. Water Outlets are now available for 250,000 Subaru vehicles, and Liquid Line Hose Assemblies are now available for the 2020-13 Ford Fusion.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP® continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP® sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

