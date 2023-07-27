REVASUM (ASX: RVS) secures a Letter of Intent to purchase a 6EZ silicon carbide CMP system from SENIC, a leading silicon carbide substrate manufacturing technology company in Cheonan, South Korea

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This planned purchase, which will ship to Senic in Q4-2023, reinforces the 6EZ's position as the most flexible chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) platform available to support silicon carbide (SiC) substrate manufacturing and the fabrication of devices such as SiC-based MOSFET's.

REVASUM (ASX:RVS) secures LOI to purchase a 6EZ CMP system from SENIC, a leading S. Korean SiC substrate mfg company

The recent release of the 6EZ's 200mm conversion kit will enable the tool to support 150mm and 200mm SiC substrate manufacturing at the Senic facility in Cheonan, South Korea.

The 6EZ CMP system was developed with Revasum's 7AF-HMG SiC grinder to remove sub-surface damage from the grind process. The 6EZ provides minimal total thickness variation (TTV) across the wafer and surface roughness (R A ) to be on the order of 1.5 Angstroms.

Commenting on the developing partnership with this strategic customer in South Korea, Chris Sloan, Revasum's Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing said: "This is an important next step for Revasum in the truly global landscape for manufacturing silicon carbide substrates. The demand for silicon carbide devices is forcing international supply chains to align to support the effort and, with our industry-leading 6EZ CMP platform, we are excited to establish a partnership with the innovative team at Senic."

Mr. J.D. Seo, Senic's Vice President of Wafer Business Division said: "We believe that this partnership will create positive synergy between the two companies and through Revasum's 6EZ CMP System, Senic will be able to provide SiC wafers with better surface quality to its customers. With the 6EZ already having proved itself in silicon carbide substrate manufacturing, we believe the 6EZ system is the best option for Senic as we increase our production to meet the global industry demands."

Revasum (https://www.revasum.com) manufactures capital equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing. Our current product portfolio includes grinding and chemical mechanical polishing equipment used to manufacture silicon carbide substrates and devices for the global semiconductor industry.

SENIC (http://www.senic.co.kr) is a global silicon carbide wafer manufacturing innovator based in Cheonan in South Korea. The company provides 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide (SiC) ingots and substrates for RF and Power Electronics as well as SiC wafer reclaim service.

