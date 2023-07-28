eTeamSponsor Announces a New Partnership with the NECC

CONCORD, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At eTeamSponsor partnerships are central to everything we do. As the official fundraising partner of over 20 state high school, two-year college, and four-year college athletic associations, we are excited to announce a new partnership. Effective July 2023, eTeamSponsor has become the official fundraising partner of the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC). NECC schools can now use the eTeamSponsor digital fundraising system to raise funds for critical needs like faster computers, better internet speeds, and the latest equipment to ensure the success of their esports programs.

eTeamSponsor Logo (PRNewswire)

eTeamSponsor CEO Sean Connors said, "Given the explosive growth in Esports, eTeamSponsor is excited to bring our thirteen years of digital fundraising experience to help the student-athletes and esport teams of the NECC be elite."

About the NECC

The NECC has sponsored both regular season competition and championships across a wide variety of popular titles since 2020. With more than 300 colleges and universities currently competing, the NECC strives to be a positive home for the collegiate gaming community.

The NECC fosters innovative competition experiences, provides quality broadcasting services, and works to support an inclusive community within collegiate esports. The NECC was started as a way to provide the collegiate gaming community with the respect it warranted and deserved. The conference prides itself on responding to the needs of its schools, directors, coaches, and most importantly - its players.

About eTeamSponsor

eTeamSponsor is the leading digital fundraising platform for teams, Eteams, clubs, schools, and colleges. Since 2010 eTeamSponsor has helped raise over $170 million to offset the ever-rising cost of organized sports and activities. Money raised on the eTeamSponsor platform funds critical needs like travel, equipment, and training for our clients. To learn more about Esports fundraising with eTeamSponsor visit: www.eteamsponsor.com/esports.

Media Contact: Dave Knoepfle, 415-757-8487

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eTeamSponsor