AMPLIFY FEST WITH EVANGELIST NICK HALL ANNOUNCES FULL LINE-UP FOR NATION'S LARGEST FREE CHRISTIAN MUSIC FESTIVAL

Community-Sponsored Free Concert Will Feature Well-Known Christian Artists Including Chris Tomlin, Castings Crowns, Lecrae and Passion

BENTON, Ark., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th annual Amplify Music Festival takes place Aug. 18-19 in Benton, Arkansas. Gates will open at 3 p.m Aug. 18 and 1 p.m. Aug. 19. The two-day event will include a message of hope by Evangelist Nick Hall and feature Christian artists:

Chris Tomlin

Casting Crowns

Rend Collective

Lecrae

Passion

Natalie Layne

Cade Thompson

Consumed by Fire

With expenses paid by local businesses, churches and community members, tickets are free so that anyone can participate in this family-friendly festival via the direct ticket link . Registration is required, and participants are welcome to donate when they register.

The event will be held on 25 acres adjacent to Saline County Fairgrounds and Benton Riverside Park. Free parking is available on-site.

Minneapolis-based Evangelist Nick Hall will share the Gospel message during the event. Nick speaks to young people around the world through his ministry Pulse . His biblical messages encourage people to reset every area of their lives to Jesus.

This year's lineup includes Grammy-award and 23-time Dove-award winning artist Chris Tomlin, Dove-award winning band Casting Crowns, Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae and Northern Irish folk-rock Christian group Rend Collective. These artists and more will share their unique styles of Christian music.

"It's an incredible honor to be part of this impactful community event for the third time! Returning to this stage holds a special place in our hearts. We look forward to creating more moments and connecting with this community in life-changing, Kingdom-minded ways," said Mark Hall from Casting Crowns

"We couldn't be more excited about this fantastic lineup of artists, along with other bands who will perform," said Nick Hall. Their performances, along with the Gospel message, will help share the love and hope of Jesus with more people than ever.

In the last decade, Amplify has drawn tens of thousands for the sole purpose of exposing as many people as possible to the Gospel message of Jesus Christ. The festival leaders expect high attendance again this year.

For more information about the Amplify Music Festival, visit the Amplify website . For Media inquiries for Nick Hall, please contact shanica.johnson@jdaworldwide.com

About Amplify

Amplify Music Festival began in 2012. It exists to glorify God by bridging the Church and the world by providing a free event where all are welcome. The event features performances by today's top Christian artists and worship leaders, along with a Gospel presentation that proclaims the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.

About Pulse

Founder and President Nick Hall started Pulse in 2006 on his college campus. Since then, Pulse has seen 330 million people impacted by the Gospel, and 2 million people have responded to Jesus through their initiatives. Pulse is a prayer and evangelism movement on mission to reach the lost and unleash the evangelist. Since Pulse's founding, they have linked arms with hundreds of ministries and churches around the world to fuel evangelistic movements. Whether hosting a big outreach event or providing the evangelistic voice at another organization's event, training evangelists on American college campuses or overseas in Africa, the common goal of everything they do is to share the hope of Jesus. Learn more at www.pulse.org .

About Nick Hall

Nick Hall is on earth to tell people about Jesus. He started a grassroots movement as a college student and has spent the last 20 years traveling the world to meet people where they are and tell them that they matter. As a student at North Dakota State University, Nick's life was changed when he wrote a paper titled "Pulse" for his English class, hoping to combat the depression, substance abuse and suicide that was impacting his friends and their campus. That paper unleashed one of the largest student-led efforts in American history, launching a nonprofit that exists today. Through Pulse events, Nick has shared a message of hope with over 300 million people around the globe. Everywhere Nick goes, he talks to people about faith and the deeper issues of life because he knows what it feels like to make mistakes, experience heartbreak and be alone. One of the goals of Nick's life is to come alongside students who desire to impact their high school or college campus because that's where this all began. Nick lives in Minneapolis with his wife, Tiffany, and three children.

