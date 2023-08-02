ErgoAV Unveils ErgoFx Standing Desk - Revolutionizing the Way People Work

Workspace Solution Maximizes Productivity and Earned High Praise at CES 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ErgoAV , a leading manufacturer of ergonomic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the ErgoFx Standing Desk - an innovative sit-to-stand desk that redefines workflow. With award-winning technology, cutting-edge design, and exceptional stability, ErgoFx offers maximum productivity.

The ErgoFx prioritizes convenience, featuring an innovative wireless charger that lifts and rotates mobile phones to face users, placing the phone in a more interactive position. The desk also offers an LED-lit Front Fast Charging Panel consisting of 100W max of power with 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C charging ports on the front for easy access to mobile charging.

"We crafted the ErgoFx with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring it seamlessly integrates into any workspace," said Bill Pantaleo, ErgoAV's VP of Sales. "Our goal was to enhance people's dynamic lifestyles with convenient design, while still providing a clean experience with industry-leading technology."

This desk offers a range of clutter-reducing features. The Concealed Power Supply Compartment contains a 120-volt AC 5 outlet power strip and built-in wire management for a cable-free workstation. Additionally, the ErgoFx contains an LED-lit drawer for added convenience.

The flagship model of the ErgoFx features a black glass tabletop with a stylistic pattern, adding a touch of sophistication. The desk is also available with a durable wood grain finish, in jet black, and walnut brown.

The three-column design and seamless height adjustment, activated using the paddle-style control panel or through the ErgoAV mobile app, allows for smooth transitions between sitting and standing. The desk boasts best-in-class lift columns which provide exceptional stability even at its highest height, secure for all-day use.

The ErgoFx desk prioritizes safety with Anti-Collision technology that senses obstructions and stops movement.

The ErgoFx is now available for shipping on ergoav.com starting at $2,199.99, offering professionals a premium ergonomic solution for their workplace needs.

ABOUT ERGOAV

ErgoAV is a leading provider of ergonomic solutions for modern workplaces, offering a wide range of products designed to promote health, comfort, and productivity. Its products include sit-stand desks, monitor arms, keyboard trays, footrests, and more, all designed to help users work smarter, not harder. ErgoAV is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, ensuring its customers' satisfaction and well-being. Learn more at www.ergoav.com .

