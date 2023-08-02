Natural Gas Meter On at Crown Holdings, Inc. in Mesquite is Symbolic of State's Goal to Drive Economic Development for Previously Unserved Communities

MESQUITE, Nev., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major economic development win for the City of Mesquite, Southwest Gas Corporation ("Southwest Gas") has turned on the natural gas meter at a new Crown Holdings, Inc. ("Crown Holdings" or "Crown") manufacturing facility. Crown Holdings was able to open its North American expansion facility in Mesquite thanks, in part, to Senate Bill (SB) 151. SB151 was passed by the legislature during the 2015 session and is intended to support economic development and growth in the state by expanding natural gas infrastructure to unserved and underserved communities and attract new and diverse industries to the state. Following approval from the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada in 2018, Southwest Gas began the expansion of natural gas service to the then unserved area of Mesquite. Without access to natural gas, it would not have been possible for Crown Holdings to establish its manufacturing presence in Nevada, driving economic growth and diversity, employment opportunities and a legacy of innovation to the community.

"Together, with Southwest Gas and Crown Holdings, we are working to shape the economic future of our region," said Allan Litman, Mayor, City of Mesquite. "SB151 paved the way for opportunity to enhance the well-being and quality of life of our community, diversify our economy, and create jobs for our workforce."

With reliable energy infrastructure, Nevada's ability to attract employers and grow its economy is greatly increased. The passing of SB151 was an impactful policy decision that provided the opportunity to energize Nevada's economy by offering access to reliable and sustainable natural gas to unserved and underserved Nevada communities.

"We know that economic development and diversification doesn't happen without critical infrastructure and support from the community," said Justin Brown, President Southwest Gas. "Companies looking to relocate need access to reliable and affordable energy, and we are grateful to be able to support this effort by providing the necessary energy infrastructure to Mesquite as they attract industry and good jobs to the area."

Mesquite is uniquely situated to be a top choice for companies choosing to relocate or expand and is a city poised for growth. With its new aluminum beverage can manufacturing facility, Crown expects to bring 126 new jobs to the area and community support through sponsorship of local activities.

"Mesquite offers excellent infrastructure and provides a natural fit for Crown's expansion into the Southwestern United States as we continue to meet increased customer demand for the world's most recycled beverage packaging. We look forward to supporting the surrounding communities and making a positive impact," said Timothy J. Donahue, Crown Holdings, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer.

Once fully operational, the new Mesquite plant will run two beverage can lines to supply customer demand local to the region. Southwest Gas is pleased to support Crown's expansion and is committed to supporting the City's growth for a sustainable energy future.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

About the City of Mesquite –

The City of Mesquite Economic Development strategically grows Mesquite's economy through business attraction, retention and expansion, and provides support for workforce and community development. For more information, visit www.mesquitenv.gov

