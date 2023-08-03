Abuelo's Celebrates Teachers and School Staff with a Tasty Back-to-School Treat: Free Queso for the School Year

Teachers and staff with a valid school ID will receive a key tag for free queso

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, today announced that the restaurant is celebrating teachers and school staff with a back-to-school gift: a free Teacher Appreciation Key Tag they can use to get an order of delicious queso when they make a purchase during a visit to Abuelo's throughout the school year.

Educators and school faculty who show a valid school ID at a participating Abuelo's location between August 7 and 11 can pick up their free Teacher Appreciation Key Tag, one per person, while supplies last. By showing their key tag at every visit, educators and school staff can receive a free queso with their order until the promotion ends on May 31, 2024.

"Teachers and school staff work hard to create a safe, fun learning environment for kids, and they deserve wider recognition for the critical role they play in our communities," said Robert Lin, president of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant. "As back-to-school time rolls around, the Abuelo's team is proud to offer this gift as a token of our deep esteem and respect for educators and school faculty."

Abuelo's homemade creamy cheese dip, accompanied by freshly made tortilla chips, is a popular item at the restaurant. The Abuelo's team invites teachers and school employees to come to the restaurant as honored guests so they can relax and unwind while enjoying authentic Mexican cuisine, including a free order of queso with their purchase.

To find the nearest Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant location, please visit www.abuelos.com.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant has consistently been on the leading edge of made-from-scratch, family-style Mexican food. Experience homemade cooking with rich flavors of coastal and interior Mexican cuisine using the finest and freshest ingredients. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock, Texas, the company currently has 25 full-service restaurants located in eight states that provides in-house authentic Mexican food, Mexican food delivery, Mexican food to go, and Mexican food catering. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

