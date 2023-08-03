The Warrior Connection Ramps Up Support for MST Victims Among Soaring Demand

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Warrior Connection (TWC), a nonprofit organization committed to supporting Veterans suffering from mental health struggles through holistic retreats, is proud to expand programming specifically designed to help Veterans who have experienced Military Sexual Trauma (MST).

The Warrior Connection is one of only three organizations in the nation that offers programs for Veterans with MST.

Last week, President Biden signed a historic order moving prosecution of military sexual assault outside the chain of command, signifying a turning point for victims of MST.

The Warrior Connection has a longstanding history of helping Veterans who have experienced MST through small-scale, week-long retreats, where Veterans are paired with Veteran Facilitators to guide them through peer-to-peer discussions and trauma therapy programs geared to help survivors.

"We're one of only three organizations in the nation that provides specialty programs for service members who have endured military sexual trauma. Our programs are in high demand, particularly among women, with a ratio of 4:1," remarked Elizabeth Fields, CEO of The Warrior Connection. "We currently have a waitlist of over 600 Veterans."

Although Military Sexual Trauma (MST) has long been a pervasive issue, it has only recently begun to draw national attention. An estimated 1 in 3 female Veterans and 1 in 50 male Veterans in the VA healthcare system report experiencing MST.

For over a decade, TWC has been at the forefront of tackling the mental health crisis among Veterans. TWC helps Veterans who have faced a range of mental health issues, including PTS, suicidal depression and MST.

Based in Graham, Texas, each retreat fully sponsors eight Veterans at Young County Warrior Ranch. These retreats cover all related costs, so Veterans can solely focus on their healing journey.

As Rhea Amante, Board Secretary and former retreat participant, shares, "The Warrior Connection is one of very few organizations that offers residential retreats for Veterans with MST. Attending a TWC retreat with other service members who have shared experiences has a profound effect. Participants graduate with a renewed sense of hope. Where there was darkness, there is now light."

About The Warrior Connection (TWC)

TWC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to healing the invisible wounds of our nation's Veterans. Through holistic retreats and steadfast support, TWC aims to enhance Veterans' mental health and well-being, creating a brighter future for our Veterans and their families.

