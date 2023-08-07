Northwestern Mutual's $2.5 million investment in higher education will support 136 diverse students over the next five years

Nine students in Milwaukee awarded Northwestern Mutual inaugural HBCU Connection scholarship to further their education at historically black colleges and universities

100 students will be awarded in All-In Milwaukee grants and scholarships to underserved or first-generation college students, providing them access to quality education

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an advocate for the advancement of Milwaukee residents and the future generation of leaders, Northwestern Mutual announces today its expanded commitment to providing diverse students access to quality education. The company will issue more than $2.5 million in grants and scholarships over the next five years to 136 students from local pipeline schools wishing to pursue higher education through its newly formed HBCU Connection Scholarship program and partnership with All-In Milwaukee.

"If we want to see change in our community, it's imperative we invest in students who will pave the way for the generations to come," said Northwestern Mutual Foundation president Steve Radke. "Our investment will provide these students with access to education and the opportunity to bring diverse perspectives and contributions to their prospective employers. Our commitment goes beyond financial aid; we offer authentic support throughout the entire process."

The HBCU Connection Scholarship, seeks to enrich the lives of students embarking on secondary education at historically black colleges and universities, with Northwestern Mutual pledging to invest more than $500K in scholarships to 36 students over the next five years. The inaugural cohort of nine recipients will receive $7.5K annually their freshman and sophomore years, followed by paid corporate internship opportunities the summer following junior year and senior year respectively. Students will learn more about various career tracks and obtain hands-on experience, complimenting what they're learning in the classroom. Ultimately, the internships will give them the foundation and business acumen to secure post graduate career opportunities, with qualifying students potentially eligible for full-time employment at Northwestern Mutual.

Additionally, $2 million will be given to All-In Milwaukee, a partner of Northwestern Mutual's since 2018. The organization supports high potential, diverse Milwaukee students and this newly announced contribution will enable another 100 students to receive the financial, academic, social, wellness, and career-readiness support needed to attend and graduate from college. Many of these students will be first generation college graduates with goals of building their own net-worth, creating generational wealth.

Through the HBCU Connection Scholarship and the partnership with All-In Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual is helping to close the academic opportunity gap. The social impact on every one of these students is leading to the growth of Milwaukee.

