Azenta Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023, Ended June 30, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.









































Quarter Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

Change





2023

2023

2022

Prior Qtr

Prior Yr. Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 166

$ 148

$ 133

12 %

25 % Organic growth



























2 % Life Sciences Products



$ 75

$ 59

$ 47

27 %

57 % Life Sciences Services



$ 91

$ 90

$ 85

2 %

7 %

































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (0.04)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.09)

(35) %

59 % Diluted EPS Total



$ (0.02)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.13)

67 %

82 %

































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 0.13

$ (0.06)

$ 0.12

nm



12 % Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations



$ 13

$ (2)

$ 14

nm



(7) %

Management Comments

"Our third quarter results reflect positive momentum in both organic revenue growth and profitability. Our go-to-market initiatives continue to gain traction while our cost reduction efforts are providing additional support to the bottom line," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. "Notably, the leverage in the business model is evident again and we generated positive free cash flow in the quarter. We are encouraged by the progress in the business over the past quarter, and while macroeconomic factors remain challenging, we are confident in the unique value we bring to our customer partnerships across pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic institutions."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue was $166 million , up 25% year over year and 12% sequentially. Organic revenue increased 2% year over year, which excludes the impacts from foreign exchange headwinds of less than 1 percent and the contribution from acquisitions of 24 percentage points. Excluding the Consumables and Instruments ("C&I") business, which declined 27% and remains soft reflecting continued oversupply in the consumables market, the total business grew 8% year over year on an organic basis.

Life Sciences Products revenue was $75 million , up 57% year over year.

Life Sciences Services revenue was $91 million , up 7% year over year.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $16 million . Gross margin was 41.0%, down 3.9 points year over year, primarily due to increased amortization and purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions. Operating expense was $84 million , up $19 million year over year.

Other income included $11 million of net interest income versus $5 million in the prior year period.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.04) compared to ($0.09) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Diluted EPS from discontinued operations was $0.02 . Total diluted EPS was ($0.02) , compared to ($0.13) one year ago.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $1 million . Operating margin declined 4.0 points year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.8%, down 2.6 points year over year.

Diluted EPS was $0.13 , compared to $0.12 one year ago.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.3 billion .

Operating cash flow was $17 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $8 million . Free cash flow was $9 million .

Share Repurchase Program Update

On April 3, 2023 the Company completed its previously announced accelerated share repurchase ("ASR") program and on April 5, 2023 received final settlement of 4 million shares for a total of 10 million shares repurchased under the $500 million ASR program. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 4 million additional shares for $172 million under a 10b5-1 program.

Subsequent to June 30, 2023 and as of August 8, 2023 , the Company repurchased 2 million shares for $92 million under a 10b5-1 program.

As of August 8, 2023 , fiscal year to date, the Company has repurchased a total of 16 million shares for $764 million and is on track to repurchase a total of $1 billion by the end of calendar year 2023.

Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $155 to $173 million. Life Sciences Services revenue is expected to be in the range of $86 to $94 million. Life Sciences Products revenue excluding B Medical is expected to be in the range of $45 to $55 million. B Medical revenue is expected to be approximately $24 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.02) to $0.06. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.20) to ($0.12).

For the full year, the Company is narrowing its expectation for revenue to be in the range of $648 to $665 million, consistent with growth of approximately 17% to 20% year over year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800- 954-0585 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2927 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and multiomics services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

























Revenue























Products

$ 67,296

$ 42,688

$ 205,011

$ 138,006 Services



98,652



90,047



287,704



279,925 Total revenue



165,948



132,735



492,715



417,931 Cost of revenue























Products



42,747



24,090



136,855



73,565 Services



55,196



49,045



160,754



146,897 Total cost of revenue



97,943



73,135



297,609



220,462 Gross profit



68,005



59,600



195,106



197,469 Operating expenses























Research and development



8,968



6,515



25,024



19,895 Selling, general and administrative



75,465



58,133



241,356



186,761 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(1,404)



—



(18,549)



600 Restructuring charges



812



25



3,773



319 Total operating expenses



83,841



64,673



251,604



207,575 Operating loss



(15,836)



(5,073)



(56,498)



(10,106) Other income (expense)























Interest income



11,347



6,822



32,406



9,933 Interest expense



—



(2,101)



—



(4,111) Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



(632) Other, net



819



630



(704)



(1,617) (Loss) income before income taxes



(3,670)



278



(24,796)



(6,533) Income tax (benefit) expense



(1,207)



7,293



(9,107)



(560) Loss from continuing operations



(2,463)



(7,015)



(15,689)



(5,973) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



993



(2,555)



(1,943)



2,159,597 Net (loss) income

$ (1,470)

$ (9,570)

$ (17,632)

$ 2,153,624 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share:























Loss from continuing operations

$ (0.04)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.08) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of

tax



0.02



(0.03)



(0.03)



28.84 Net (loss) income per share

$ (0.02)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.26)

$ 28.76 Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss)

income per share:























Basic and diluted



63,432



74,989



68,494



74,879

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

















June 30,

September 30,



2023

2022













Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 733,369

$ 658,274 Short-term marketable securities



390,492



911,764 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($8,403 and

$5,162, respectively)



163,019



163,758 Inventories



142,102



85,544 Derivative asset



984



124,789 Short-term restricted cash



2,287



382,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



78,584



132,621 Total current assets



1,510,837



2,459,346 Property, plant and equipment, net



210,940



154,470 Long-term marketable securities



169,422



352,020 Long-term deferred tax assets



599



1,169 Goodwill



793,623



513,623 Intangible assets, net



312,055



178,401 Other assets



71,940



57,093 Total assets

$ 3,069,416

$ 3,716,122 Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 37,990

$ 38,654 Deferred revenue



45,207



39,748 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



6,258



2,890 Accrued compensation and benefits



33,848



41,898 Accrued income taxes payable



2,571



28,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



77,753



78,937 Total current liabilities



203,627



230,546 Long-term tax reserves



1,738



1,684 Long-term deferred tax liabilities



65,700



64,555 Long-term pension liabilities



288



261 Long-term operating lease liabilities



61,799



49,227 Other long-term liabilities



12,764



6,463 Total liabilities



345,916



352,736 Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or

outstanding



—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 74,656,860

shares issued and 61,194,991 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023, 88,482,125

shares issued and 75,020,256 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022



747



885 Additional paid-in capital



1,323,215



1,992,017 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(37,145)



(83,916) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at June 30, 2023 and September 30,

2022



(200,956)



(200,956) Retained earnings



1,637,639



1,655,356 Total stockholders' equity



2,723,500



3,363,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,069,416

$ 3,716,122















AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)

















Nine Months Ended



June 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss)

$ (17,632)

$ 2,153,624 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



63,443



38,813 Stock-based compensation



10,091



10,715 Contingent consideration adjustment



(18,549)



— Amortization and accretion on marketable securities



(6,942)



(7,048) Deferred income taxes



(25,149)



24,207 Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



632 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737



— (Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment



37



(100) Gain on divestiture, net of tax



—



(2,128,761) Fees paid stemming from divestiture



—



(52,461) Taxes paid stemming from divestiture



—



(431,600) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



29,028



(16,298) Inventories



(4,104)



(61,345) Accounts payable



(13,193)



(8,320) Deferred revenue



2,496



8,580 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs



1,412



(28) Accrued compensation and tax withholdings



(15,830)



13,835 Accrued restructuring costs



311



(126) Other current assets and liabilities



(36,578)



(19,999) Net cash used in operating activities



(22,422)



(475,680) Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(29,218)



(59,730) Purchases of technology intangibles



—



(4,000) Purchases of marketable securities



(236,194)



(1,525,993) Sales and maturities of marketable securities



951,504



503,505 Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash transferred



—



2,926,286 Net Investment hedge settlement



29,313



— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(386,508)



— Net cash provided by investing activities



328,897



1,840,068 Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of common stock



—



3,461 Principal payments on debt



—



(49,725) Common stock dividends paid



—



(7,494) Payment for contingent consideration related to acquisition



—



(10,400) Payment of finance leases



(181)



(355) Stock repurchase



(672,116)



— Withholding tax payments on net share settlements on equity awards



(4,924)



— Net cash used in financing activities



(677,221)



(64,513) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



65,610



(98,972) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(305,136)



1,200,903 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



1,041,296



285,333 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 736,160

$ 1,486,236 Supplemental disclosures:











Cash paid for income taxes, net



41,064



452,461 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets

















June 30,



September 30,





2023



2022 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations

$ 733,369

$ 658,274 Short-term restricted cash



2,287



382,596 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets



504



426 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of

cash flows

$ 736,160

$ 1,041,296

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share

data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (2,463)

$ (0.04)

$ (1,991)

$ (0.03)

$ (7,015)

$ (0.09) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



4,656



0.07



4,901



0.07



1,810



0.02 Purchase accounting impact on

inventory



2,956



0.05



2,912



0.04



—



— Amortization of intangible assets



7,522



0.12



7,509



0.11



5,747



0.08 Rebranding and transformation costs



21



—



10



0.00



289



0.00 Restructuring related charges



812



0.01



1,499



0.02



23



0.00 Contingent consideration - fair value

adjustments



(1,404)



(0.02)



(17,145)



(0.25)



—



— Merger and acquisition costs and costs

related to share repurchase



219



—



19



0.00



1,662



0.02 Tax adjustments (1)



(31)



—



56



0.00



8,417



0.11 Tax effect of adjustments



(3,947)



(0.06)



(1,934)



(0.03)



(2,143)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

from continuing operations

$ 8,341

$ 0.13

$ (4,164)

$ (0.06)

$ 8,790

$ 0.12 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



3,995



0.06



3,991



0.06



3,485



0.05 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



3,396



0.05



3,392



0.05



2,962



0.04 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

excluding stock-based compensation -

continuing operations

$ 11,737

$ 0.18

$ (772)

$ (0.01)

$ 11,752

$ 0.16





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP

diluted net income (loss) per share



—



63,432



—



69,111



—



74,989































Nine Months Ended



June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022







per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (15,689)

$ (0.23)

$ (5,973)

$ (0.08) Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



13,725



0.20



5,424



0.07 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737



0.13



—



— Amortization of intangible assets



22,403



0.33



18,064



0.24 Rebranding and transformation costs



(34)



(0.00)



2,205



0.03 Restructuring related charges



3,773



0.06



319



0.00 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



(18,549)



(0.27)



—



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



(484)



(0.01) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to

share repurchase



12,075



0.18



10,970



0.15 Indemnification asset release



(19)



(0.00)



—



— Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



632



0.01 Tax adjustments (1)



(1,411)



(0.02)



3,619



0.05 Tax effect of adjustments



(11,881)



(0.17)



(8,329)



(0.11) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing

operations

$ 13,130

$ 0.19

$ 26,447

$ 0.35 Stock-based compensation, pre-tax



10,091



0.15



12,492



0.17 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



8,577

$ 0.13



10,618



0.14 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-

based compensation - continuing operations

$ 21,707

$ 0.32

$ 37,065

$ 0.49

























Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net

income per share



—



68,494



—



74,879





(1) Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation. These adjustments are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the nine months ended June 30, 2023, included a $1.3M increase to expense related to the exclusion of a benefit from an incentive tax rate change in China. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, include a $1.9M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.





































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss)

$ (1,470)

$ (4,927)

$ (9,570)

$ (17,632)

$ 2,153,624 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued

operations



993



(2,936)



(2,555)



(1,943)



2,159,597 GAAP net loss from continuing operations



(2,463)



(1,991)



(7,015)



(15,689)



(5,973) Adjustments:





























Less: Interest income



(11,347)



(10,394)



(6,822)



(32,406)



(9,933) Add: Interest expense



—



—



2,101



—



4,111 Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)



(1,207)



(3,260)



7,293



(9,107)



(560) Add: Depreciation



9,126



9,549



5,253



27,315



15,777 Add: Amortization of completed technology



4,656



4,901



1,810



13,725



5,424 Add: Amortization of intangible assets



7,522



7,509



5,745



22,403



18,064 Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt



—



—



—



—



632 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation

and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 6,287

$ 6,315

$ 8,365

$ 6,241

$ 27,542





































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation

and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 6,287

$ 6,315

$ 8,365

$ 6,241

$ 27,542 Adjustments:





























Add: Stock-based compensation



3,995



3,991



3,485



10,212



12,492 Add: Purchase accounting impact on

inventory



2,956



2,912



—



8,737



— Add: Restructuring related charges



812



1,499



23



3,773



319 Add: Merger and acquisition costs and costs

related to share repurchase



219



19



1,664



12,075



10,970 Less: Contingent consideration - fair value

adjustments



(1,404)



(17,145)



—



(18,549)



— Less: Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



(484) Less: Rebranding and transformation costs



21



10



289



(34)



2,205 Less: Indemnification asset release



—



—



—



(19)



— Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,

depreciation and amortization - Continuing

operations

$ 12,886

$ (2,400)

$ 13,826

$ 22,436

$ 53,044











































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



June 30, 2022

GAAP gross profit

$ 68,005

41.0 %

$ 53,236

35.9 %

$ 59,600

44.9 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



4,656

2.8





4,901

3.3





1,812

1.4

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,956

1.8





2,912

2.0





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 75,617

45.6 %

$ 61,049

41.1 %

$ 61,412

46.3 %





































































Nine Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

GAAP gross profit

$ 195,106

39.6 %

$ 197,469

47.2 % Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



13,725

2.8





5,424

1.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737

1.8





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





(486)

(0.1)

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 217,568

44.2 %

$ 202,407

48.4 %















































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,

Dollars in thousands

2023



2023



2022



2023



2023



2022

GAAP gross profit

$ 27,213

36.5 %

$ 14,284

24.3 %

$ 21,026

44.4 %

$ 40,792

44.6 %

$ 38,952

43.5 %

$ 38,564

45.2 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of

completed technology



3,329

4.4





3,569

6.1





251

0.5





1,327

1.5





1,333

1.5





1,562

1.8

Purchase accounting

impact on inventory



2,956

4.0





2,912

4.9





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross

profit

$ 33,498

44.9 %

$ 20,765

35.3 %

$ 21,277

44.9 %

$ 42,119

46.1 %

$ 40,285

45.0 %

$ 40,126

47.0 %























































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 GAAP gross profit

$ 74,477

33.4 %

$ 70,006

46.4 %

$ 120,629

44.7 %

$ 127,466

47.7 % Adjustments:















































Amortization of completed

technology



9,743

4.4





722

0.5





3,982

1.5





4,702

1.8

Purchase accounting impact on

inventory



8,737

3.9





—

—





—

—





—

—

Tariff adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





(484)

(0.2)

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 92,957

41.7 %

$ 70,728

46.9 %

$ 124,611

46.2 %

$ 131,684

49.3 %





























































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (4,878)

$ (16,402)

$ 1,965

$ (3,813)

$ (4,877)

$ 688 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



3,329



3,569



251



1,327



1,333



1,562 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,956



2,912



—



—



—



— Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



110



— Other adjustment



—



102



—



—



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit (loss)

$ 1,407

$ (9,819)

$ 2,216

$ (2,486)

$ (3,434)

$ 2,250





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30, Dollars in thousands

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (8,691)

$ (21,279)

$ 2,653

$ (7,145)

$ 8,302

$ (7,726)

$ (15,836)

$ (12,977)

$ (5,073) Adjustments:





















































Amortization of completed technology



4,656



4,901



1,813



—



—



—



4,656



4,901



1,813 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,956



2,912



—



—



—



—



2,956



2,912



— Amortization of intangible assets



—



102



—



7,522



7,407



5,745



7,522



7,509



5,745 Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



—



21



10



289



21



10



289 Restructuring related charges



—



110



—



812



1,389



25



812



1,499



25 Contingent consideration adjustment



—



—



—



(1,404)



(17,145)



—



(1,404)



(17,145)



— Merger and acquisition costs and costs

related to share repurchase



—



—



—



219



(211)



1,662



219



(211)



1,662 Other adjustment



—



—



—



(2)



230



—



(2)



230



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ (1,079)

$ (13,254)

$ 4,466

$ 23

$ (18)

$ (5)

$ (1,056)

$ (13,272)

$ 4,461































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (25,077)

$ 11,173

$ (13,302)

$ 10,772 Adjustments:























Amortization of completed technology



9,743



722



3,982



4,702 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737



—



—



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



(484) Other adjustment



1,515



—



110





Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ (5,082)

$ 11,895

$ (9,210)

$ 14,990











































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended Dollars in thousands

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating (loss) profit

$ (38,379)

$ 21,945

$ (18,119)

$ (32,052)

$ (56,498)

$ (10,107) Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



13,725



5,424



—



—



13,725



5,424 Purchase accounting impact on inventory



8,737



—



—



—



8,737



— Amortization of other intangibles



—



—



22,403



18,064



22,403



18,064 Rebranding and transformation costs



—



—



(34)



2,205



(34)



2,205 Restructuring related charges



—



—



3,773



319



3,773



319 Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments



—



—



(18,549)



—



(18,549)



— Tariff adjustment



—



(484)



—



—



—



(484) Merger and acquisition costs and costs related to

share repurchase



—



—



12,075



10,970



12,075



10,970 Other adjustment



1,625



—



(1,625)



—



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating (loss) profit

$ (14,292)

$ 26,885

$ (76)

$ (494)

$ (14,368)

$ 26,391





























































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services

Azenta Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



June 30,

June 30,







June 30,

June 30,







June 30,

June 30,





Dollars in millions

2023



2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Revenue

$ 75

$ 47

57 %

$ 91

$ 85

7 %

$ 166

$ 133

25 % Acquisitions/divestitures



32



—

(67) %



—



—

0 %



32



—

(24) % Currency exchange rates



(0)



—

0 %



(0)



—

1 %



(1)



—

0 % Organic revenue



43



47

(9) %



92



85

8 %



135



133

2 %

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azenta