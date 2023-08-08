POP-TARTS® AND CROCS LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION 'CROC-TARTS' COLLAB FEATURING FIRST-EVER CANDY JIBBITZ™ CHARMS

Finally, you can put Pop-Tarts® on Crocs and Crocs on Pop-Tarts®

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- You've never seen a collab quite like this. In an unconventional move to bring fashion and flavor together, Pop-Tarts® and Crocs are teaming up to create Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts, an ingenious pairing of flavor and footwear that takes advantage of a distinctive feature of both brands: holes.

Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts feature first-ever Jibbitz charms to eat atop your toaster pastry. (PRNewswire)

Limited-edition Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts come with one pair of custom Crocs Classic Clogs featuring Pop-Tarts-inspired Jibbitz™ charms and a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts featuring, for the first time ever, Crocs-shaped candy Jibbitz™ charms to eat and decorate atop your pastry. Wear your Pop-Tarts and eat them too.

"Pop-Tarts has been committed to inventive snacking since we first turned toast and jam into an iconic, irresistible toaster pastry, and our latest ingenious collab further lets fans get creative and express themselves while challenging the idea of where Pop-Tarts can show up, and what can show up on a Pop-Tart toaster pastry," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "When thinking about bringing these two iconic and beloved brands together, we couldn't help but notice the uncanny similarity of the Crocs shoes and Unfrosted Pop-Tarts. We're excited to unveil our newest snacking twist, an interactive experience where fans can add flavor to both using fun and distinct charms."

This Crazy Good experience comes packed up in the Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts Kit, which comes with everything fans need to enjoy all the Croc-Tarts fun:

Unfrosted Pop-Tarts with Candy Jibbitz™ Charms to Eat : A box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts and Crocs-shaped strawberry and blueberry-flavored gummy Jibbitz™ charms with edible glue to decorate (and eat!) your unfrosted Pop-Tarts.

Crocs with Jibbitz™ Charms to Wear: A pair of iconic Crocs Classic Clogs matching the color of a toasty Unfrosted Pop-Tarts pastry, with Pop-Tarts-themed Jibbitz™ Charms and red strawberry filling-inspired socks for that classic Crocs style with Crazy Good Pop-Tarts flare. The Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts Jibbitz™ charms designs include Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Wildberry Pop-Tarts, the silver Pop-Tarts foil wrapper, the iconic "Crazy Good" slogan and classic Pop-Tarts logo.

Fans can enter for a chance to purchase the limited-edition Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts Kit on croc-tarts.com beginning August 9, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET., with three additional drops on August 11, August 16 and August 18. Sixty kits will be available each day during the promotion window, while supplies last. Fans will either receive an email notifying them they were selected to purchase or an email notifying them to try their luck again during the next drop. If you are selected to win the chance to purchase, the kits will be available on a first come-first-served basis, so be sure to act fast before your size sells out!

