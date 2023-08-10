Automated Access Control for Data Security: BigID's New Access Intelligence Remediation

Enhancing DSPM with Automated Detection and Swift Remediation of Access Risks to Safeguard Sensitive Data

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today announces the launch of Access Intelligence Remediation, empowering organizations to find and fix access rights violations at scale within their Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) workflows. With this latest innovation, BigID continues to enhance its industry-leading DSPM platform, providing organizations with the tools they need to safeguard sensitive data and defend against unauthorized exposure and use.

BigID logo (PRNewsfoto/BigID) (PRNewswire)

Key Takeaways:

Detect & Investigate Access Violations: BigID's automated discovery and classification of sensitive data files enables organizations to identify and eliminate unnecessary access privileges. Customizable rules and access types allow for pinpointing risks and detecting users and groups with unmanaged access to sensitive data sources, sets, and files.

Revoke Access Rights: Access Intelligence Remediation provides automatic alerts and remediation workflows to swiftly address breaches. Centrally monitor data access risks, take quick action by revoking access rights, assign remediation tasks, or open ITSM tickets directly with BigID.

Accelerate Risk Management: Access Intelligence Remediation streamlines security operations with automation, enabling organizations to address critical issues faster and optimize resource usage. Strengthen Zero Trust with a data-centric, risk-aware approach, achieving a least privilege model and minimizing the risk of unintended exposure.

"Access Intelligence Remediation marks a significant leap in empowering organizations to proactively manage data access and security. With automated detection and streamlined remediation, BigID provides the tools needed to safeguard sensitive data, protect against unauthorized access, and fortify DSPM. We are committed to helping our customers stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape and maintain the highest standards of data protection." - Tyler Young, CISO at BigID.

Learn more:

bigid.com/blog Read a summary of the survey at

BlackHat 2023 (booth #2600) Visit BigID at(booth #2600)

demo with our security experts at BigID See a livewith our security experts at BigID

About BigID:

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

For more information, visit www.bigid.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigID