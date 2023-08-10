Entenmann's Invites Fans to Rev Up the Excitement with the Ride with Ricky Sweepstakes

Enter for a Chance to Win a Sweet VIP Race Experience and Unforgettable Ride with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.!

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the victory "donut!" Entenmann's®, the iconic baked goods brand, is giving fans an exhilarating opportunity with the Entenmann's Ride with Ricky Sweepstakes. As part of the Grand Prize package, Entenmann's is offering race fans and donut lovers the chance to win a VIP trip to watch the #47 Entenmann's race team in action and take an unforgettable ride with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at an upcoming race!

From now through August 27, fans can visit RidewithRicky.Entenmanns.com to enter the Entenmann's Ride with Ricky Sweepstakes for a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience for four with round-trip airfare, accommodations, grandstand tickets, and an unforgettable ride with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at one of three upcoming races:

Dallas/Ft. Worth ( September 24 , 2023)

Homestead, FL ( October 22 , 2023)

Martinsville, VA ( October 29 , 2023)

In addition to the Grand Prize, fans will also have 160 chances to win a $100 Kroger gift card for each lap during the evening race in Daytona on August 26, 2023, making the August Daytona race even sweeter.

"At Entenmann's, we understand that life is meant to be enjoyed, and our delicious baked goods have been a part of people's cherished moments for 125 years," said Jason Amar, Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "That's why we're so excited to be partnering with Ricky and the #47 race team once again to offer our fans a remarkable experience that brings together the exhilaration of racing and the joy of enjoying Entenmann's tasty treats for a winning combo. We can't wait to see who gets to ride with Ricky!"

Fans can watch the #47 Entenmann's race team at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona Beach on Saturday, August 26 at 7:00pm EST on their local NBC station.

"It's cool to be partnering with Entenmann's again this year, combining my love of victory donuts with Rich Frosted Donuts!" said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. "This Entenmann's Sweepstakes is such an exciting opportunity to share my passion for racing and Entenmann's fans alike, and I'm looking forward to taking the lucky winner for a spin!"

For more information about how to enter the Entenmann's Ride with Ricky Sweepstakes, visit RidewithRicky.Entenmanns.com.

About Entenmann's® Bakery

Entenmann's history dates back 125 years to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn, New York. By the 1960s the company was selling delicious donuts throughout the New York metropolitan area; by the 1970s it began selling nationwide. Today, the Entenmann's portfolio includes over 100 different baked goods in the U.S., including donuts, snack cakes and pies, cakes, cookies and more, providing a wide variety of delicious baked goods to choose from that everyone can enjoy. Entenmann's goes great with people!

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About JTG Daugherty Racing

JTG Daugherty Racing has been competing in NASCAR for 29 years and is owned by husband and wife Tad Geschickter and Jodi Geschickter, five-time NBA All-Star and NBC analyst Brad Daugherty, and Gordon Smith. On Sunday, February 19th their dreams were realized when their driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the iconic DAYTONA 500. It was the 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION's third NASCAR Cup Series win and the team's second victory in the premier series. The team has cemented a birth in the NASCAR Playoffs, which kicks off at Darlington Raceway on September 3.

