Jacobs to Manage Inland Empire Utilities Agency Recycled Water Program Expansion

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA) in California to provide program management, owners engineering services, and strategic funding advisory services for a major regional water management program that will incorporate indirect potable reuse to create a more sustainable, drought-resilient local water supply in the Chino Basin—one of the largest groundwater storage basins in southern California.

The program encompasses a series of new integrated water infrastructure projects, including intra-basin recycled water conveyance, groundwater injection and replenishment and an advanced water purification facility (AWPF) that will be able to produce up to 15,000 acre-feet per year of purified water for indirect potable reuse using groundwater augmentation, enough water for nearly 100,000 residents. The basin-wide water management program will optimize water reuse in IEUA's 242 square-mile service area, further increasing local supply reliability, and managing water quality in the Chino Basin.

"As climate change creates increasingly unpredictable water supply conditions in southern California, IEUA is proactively investing to secure a sustainable, resilient water supply," said Jacobs People and Places Solutions Americas Senior Vice President Ron Williams. "By mobilizing global major program management capability, we'll help IEUA and its partners bring this innovative regional water management program from concept to reality."

In addition to program management, Jacobs will provide owners engineering and specialist technology, design, permitting, community outreach and strategic advisory services for a range of projects that will deliver additional water into the basin. These services will cover a pilot/demonstration unit and final delivery of the advanced water purification facility, injection wells and water conveyance systems.

Ranked as Engineering News-Record's No. 1 program management firm globally for the third consecutive year, Jacobs draws on decades of local and international experience in the management of large-scale programs and giga projects of significant economic value and complexity. These include the Thames Tideway Tunnel, the largest water infrastructure project ever undertaken in the U.K., Central Interceptor, New Zealand's largest-ever wastewater project, Singapore's Tuas Water Reclamation Plant and the Pure Water Project – Las Virgenes-Triunfo in California.

