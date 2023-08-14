Natrol® and Ashley Tisdale Team Up to Launch the Back on Track Giveaway - Encouraging Americans to Reclaim Lost Sleep Ahead of the Busy Fall Season

America's no. 1 drug-free sleep aid brand kicks off nationwide campaign to help individuals get ready to rest and live a more present life

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans lose on average 15.5 hours of sleep during the summer months (about 10 minutes of sleep per night). As the year shifts from the leisurely pace of summer to the more hectic days of fall, it's time to be intentional about resetting our routine to get our sleep back on track. The seasonal change – sometimes called the summer sleep slump – can leave many feeling sleep deprived, disoriented and routines out of whack. Recognizing this challenge, Natrol®, a leading sleep, mood and stress supplement brand^, has joined forces with Ashley Tisdale, Founder of Being Frenshe, to empower individuals to get ready for rest and reset their sleep routines to live their best life with an exclusive giveaway of tools and resources designed to support a healthy sleep routine.

No matter our age or phase in life, we all experience the shift in priorities, schedules and daily lives the change in season brings. By combining Natrol's clean, highly-effective and drug-free sleep aid products with Ashley's self-care ritual tips and passion for wellness, this campaign goes beyond a mere collaboration; it signifies a shared vision of empowering individuals to embrace holistic well-being. Built from Ashley's personal mental health and wellness journey, Being Frenshe products are formulated with clean ingredients and rooted in the emotional power of scent to help boost one's mood.

"We understand the challenges that come with seasonal transitions when it comes to getting restful and rejuvenating sleep. Through our collaboration with Ashley and her clean wellness brand, we will provide individuals with the tools and resources to reset their sleep routines and fully embrace the unique opportunities that each season brings," said Hanan Wajih, Natrol's Chief Marketing Officer. "At Natrol, our mission is to support everyone in achieving their best night's sleep, allowing them to live their best day every day."

Designed to inspire and support consumers as they reset their sleep routine, the Back on Track Pack giveaway launches August 14th and runs through September 15th. 50 randomly selected individuals have the chance to win a Back on Track Pack – 10 winners announced each week – along with a $50 Target gift card. Together with Natrol melatonin products, Ashley has selected three Being Frenshe products from its Lavender Cloud line to include in the Back on Track giveaway packs to provide the ultimate sleep support ritual and soothe you into sweet dreams: Hair, Body & Linen Mist, Reset Candle and Milky Hydrating Lotion.

"Being Frenshe is all about empowering individuals to own their well-being and embrace mindful rituals that support a healthier life," said Ashley Tisdale, Founder of Being Frenshe. "Sleep is a personal priority, and scent focused rituals are essential to my well-being. Partnering with Natrol allows me to share the perfect wellness routine. Together, we will empower people to take charge of their sleep and embrace each day feeling their best."

Recognizing the importance of education in fostering healthy sleep habits, Natrol has enlisted the expertise of renowned sleep specialist, Dr. Shelby Harris. As a qualified authority in her field, Dr. Harris emphasizes the significance of melatonin and its role in helping people get back on track with optimal sleep patterns.

"With the summer sleep slump, many people become night owls, so melatonin is a tool I sometimes advise when you need some support in adjusting your sleep routine," says Dr. Shelby Harris PSYD, CBSM. "I'm delighted to partner with Natrol in providing valuable insights into the importance of understanding melatonin and how it can contribute to getting back on track with healthy sleep patterns. With the right knowledge and tools, individuals can face seasonal shifts with renewed energy and vitality."

To learn more and enter the Back on Track Pack giveaway, visit back-on-track-packs.prod.fooji.com.

Made with clean ingredients – no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives – Natrol's wide range of sleep and stress supplement products are available as tablets, gummies and more at Target, Walmart, Amazon and local grocery and pharmacy stores nationwide. To learn more about Natrol and its products, please visit www.natrol.com and follow along with Natrol news on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin. The brand develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries.

