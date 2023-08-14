Press Conference of World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2023 Unveiled in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference for the World Winter Sports (Beijing) Expo 2023 (hereinafter referred to as the "WWSE") took place on August 10 in Beijing. WWSE 2023 will be held on October 10th to 12th in Beijing. Asia Digital Group is one of the hosts of WWSE. The press conference highlighted important information about the upcoming WWSE and announced the establishment of the Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance. Prominent figures attended the event, such as Liu Jingmin, executive vice president of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association, Yin Yuan, deputy district mayor of Shijingshan District, Beijing, Zhu Dongfang, president of Asia Digital Group, Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group, and representatives from various embassies and chambers of commerce in China including Austria, Switzerland, Italy, New Zealand, and Canada, leading winter sports enterprises, and media partners.

The year 2023 marks signaling accelerated progress in building China as a leading sporting nation post-Winter Olympics. This WWSE holds great significance for the development of China's winter sports industry and aids the cultural preservation of the Olympic Winter Games and the revitalization of the winter sports economy.

Seizing the Bonus Period of the Olympic Winter Games to Usher in a New Tomorrow for the Dual Olympic District

The WWSE is Beijing's strong commitment to the international community when it won the bid to host the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. Over the course of seven years, it has developed into the world's foremost expo for the winter sports industry, earning significant recognition both domestically and internationally. With the theme of "Forging ahead", the upcoming WWSE 2023 is to take place on October 10th to 12th in Shougang Park, Shijingshan District to propel the growth of the winter sports industry in China and the world at large. Executive Vice President of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association, Liu Jingmin, highlighted in his speech that as the world's first dual Olympic city, Beijing is poised to harness the power of the games to promote urban and regional development while enhancing people's quality of life in the post-Winter Olympics era. Winter sports have transcended their previous status as niche activities and have become accessible to the general public. The winter sports economy has emerged as a crucial pillar supporting national economic development. Therefore, we must leverage the WWSE platform to unleash the full potential of the winter sports industry in China and the world, contributing to the building of a vibrant urban fashion hub centered around emerging winter sports.

In the post-Winter Olympics era, the WWSE has arrived in Shijingshan, playing a pivotal role in the district's urban revitalization by harnessing the power of winter sports. This has elevated Shijingshan's global reputation as a dual Olympic district, enabling the expansion of opening up to the outside world and facilitating urban renewal and industrial transformation. Deputy District Mayor of Shijingshan Yin Yuan expressed that the post-Winter Olympics dividend has infused the district with a continuous source of energy. By rejuvenating venues, stimulating industries, utilizing resources, and generating excitement, the district is actively promoting the use of the legacy of Beijing 2022 to establish a new hub for the winter sports industry. We eagerly anticipate the WWSE 2023 to further optimize resource advantages and embark on a new journey together in the post-Winter Olympics era for the winter sports industry.

The Innovative First Expo Accelerating the Revitalization of the Whole Winter Sports Industry

The popularization of winter sports continues to drive the growth of the winter sports industry in China, making it a key player in the sports industry. The winter sports economy has become a major driving force for value-added in this sector. China's winter sports industry is at a critical stage of rapid development. As the leading platform for global exchange, cooperation, and mutual benefits in this industry, the WWSE plays a vital role in promoting the revitalization of China's winter sports sector. According to Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group, the main objective of this WWSE is to integrate international winter sports resources and facilitate the growth of China's winter sports industry. By incorporating the elements of internationalization, specialization, and popularization, this event combines exhibitions, forums, industry networking, and the Public Ice and Snow Festival to achieve its goals. Through exhibitions, we aim to popularize winter sports, while forums will help in enhancing the industry's development. Moreover, a series of activities will facilitate communication among stakeholders. Ultimately, our aim is to establish a globally recognized winter sports industry event with professional and international services.

This WWSE will feature eight themed exhibition areas in Exhibition Halls 1 and 2 of the Shougang Park, with an exhibition area of nearly 20,000 square meters. Over 500 domestic and foreign exhibitors and brands have been attracted to participate. The exhibition areas are for Olympic Legacy, Pavilion for Winter sports Countries, Pavilion for Winter sports Provinces and Cities, Winter Tourism Destinations, Winter & Alpine Technology, Personal Winter Sports Equipment, Fashion Sports Brands, and Sports Science &Technology. The high-quality display stage is ready for global winter sports enterprises.

In order to promote the sharing and development of new ideas in the global winter sports industry and jointly build a prosperous ecosystem of the industry, a series of forums and supporting activities will be organized. These events will involve government officials, leaders of international organizations, executives of leading international enterprises, domestic and foreign experts and scholars, investment institutions, media partners, channels, and industry professionals. The following forums and events will be held, the Opening Ceremony & Main Forum, the Olympic City Development Forum, the International Sports, Culture and Tourism Development Industry Forum, International Winter sports Industry Development Forum, Personal Sports Equipment Industry Forum, Business Special Event, and Industry TOP Awards Selection. The organizers aim to facilitate cross-industry communication among global sports industry elites, provide valuable insights and suggestions for the prosperity and development of the winter sports industry, and guide the industry towards new directions of growth.

The Public Ice and Snow Festival will be held alongside the WWSE. It offers a diverse range of experiences, including sports events, fashion carnivals, and winter sports consumption festivals. This unique festival aims to promote the popularization of winter sports, cultivate talented individuals in these sports, and revitalize winter sports consumption for the general public. Through the integration of appreciation, learning, competition, and recreational activities, attendees can fully engage with the festival and enjoy the various attractions it has to offer.

Establishment of the Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance to Build a Mutually Beneficial Bridge for Sustainable Development

With the arrival of the post-Winter Olympics era, China's winter sports industry has experienced significant growth, leading to the acceleration of winter sports and tourism. The WWSE has built strong international and government partnerships, capital strength, and valuable resources such as media and academic achievements. To maximize the platform's advantages as the premier expo for the global winter sports industry, the Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance is officially established. Its mission is to support the industry's development, promote collaboration, foster resource sharing, and drive overall growth and prosperity.

On site, the Launching Ceremony of the Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance synchronously awarded such initiators and alliance enterprises as the Advantage Austria Beijing, Switzerland Tourism, Italian Trade Agency, Doppelmayr, POMA, TechnoAlpin, Snowelan, Forlong, B.C. Sports, GISS, BONSKI, Metaspace. The Global Ice and Snow Industry Alliance brings together relevant enterprises, institutions, organizations, and individuals in various fields related to winter sports tourism destinations, personal equipment, venue equipment and technology, education, science and technology, culture, and events. The alliance organizes regular themed salons, forums, and business meetings to promote branding, establish an industrial community that encourages information sharing, complementary advantages, and mutual benefits among members, and build mutually beneficial relationships between production, supply, and sales enterprises.

Themed as "The Economic Value and Cultural Exchange of Winter Sports", the press conference was moderated by Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group. It featured a round-table discussion, which brought together industry leaders and experts to share their insights on the development of the winter sports industry and the construction of Winter Olympics cities in the post-Winter Olympics era. During the discussion, participants, including Daniela Chiani, Director Greater China of the Switzerland Tourism, Manuela Sandler, Commercial Attaché and Deputy Head of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Beijing, Sunny Shen, Market Director of TechnoAlpin Group in China, and Chen Peng, Head of the Development Department of BONSKI, deeply explored new paths and methods for building a robust sports industry system. Their multifaceted perspectives, encompassing industry, consumption, and city planning, added depth and richness to the conversation.

Since its inception in 2016, the WWSE has been supported by the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the Chinese Olympic Committee, the All-China Sports Federation, the Association of the International Olympic Winter Sports Federations and federations of seven winter Olympic sports.

With the significant resurgence in winter sports consumption and the expedited progress of the winter sports industry, China's winter sports economy is steadily ascending to become one of the leading forces in the field. The WWSE 2023 aims to unite international stakeholders in the winter sports sector, amalgamate resources from beginning to end, uphold the Olympic Winter Games' legacy, invigorate winter sports consumption, foster the development of emerging sports industries, contribute to the establishment of the dual Olympic district, and expedite the all-round rejuvenation of the winter sports economy in the post-Winter Olympics era.

