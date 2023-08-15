FINN Promotes Brianne Chai-Onn to Senior Partner in the Purpose and Social Impact Practice

Promotion Recognizes Chai-Onn's Exceptional Commitment to Global Sustainability Priorities

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN Partners, a leading global integrated marketing and communications agency, today announced the promotion of Brianne Chai-Onn to senior partner in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Social Impact Group and the agency's #1 ranked Purpose and Social Impact Practice.

Chai-Onn is a founding member of the CSR team and a recognized expert in sustainable development, focusing on issues such as sustainable agriculture, climate change, renewable energy and plastic pollution reduction. Chai-Onn has helped clients address global issues from gender inequality and violence to the Sustainable Development Goals. She also serves as the FINN representative to the UN Global Compact, of which it is a member.

"Brianne is an extraordinary champion for the future of our sustainable world, and her knowledge of global issues, advocacy and communications ensure her role as a key client counselor," notes Amy Terpeluk, managing partner, CSR & Social Impact Group head, and a leader in the FINN Purpose and Social Impact Practice. "Brianne offers clients counsel based on the foundation of honed knowledge on how intergovernmental systems and policies impact company decisions and performance."

During the past three years, the CSR & Social Impact Group has added great strength in client connections and guided their direction in sustainable fashion/lifestyle and technology. Chai-Onn has also contributed to globally advancing sustainability efforts across the agency, supporting account teams on sustainability messaging and thought leadership.

Chai-Onn is spearheading FINN Partner's sustainability efforts, including overseeing the agency's EcoVadis rating and membership of the UN Global Compact. FINN published new sustainability and sustainable procurement policies this month, and Chai-Onn will participate in the September UN Global Compact Leaders' Summit and SDG Summit as FINN's representative.

"The opportunities to make a difference in the world and grow my career are possible through FINN values, supportive leadership and a recognition that the clients FINN chooses to work with are also working for a sustainable world," reflects Chai-Onn. "It's a privilege to be part of a purpose-driven business community that listens and mobilizes around the world's most pressing issues, with climate action being at the top of that list," she added.

Chai-Onn has been with FINN since its founding in 2011. During her tenure, she has worked on several award-winning programs and was named to the PRWeek prestigious "40 under 40" roster. Before her public relations career, Chai-Onn worked with international education and nonprofits focused on youth leadership and peacebuilding. She remains involved in international development and serves on the board of the Paper Fig Foundation, which supports women's empowerment programs in Africa.

"Brianne is extraordinary as a client leader, mentor and colleague. She recognizes that our clients must be part of the global process to address sustainability priorities and that turning our backs on today's challenges will lead to economic and societal swirl tomorrow. Communication is not an add-on – it's the expression of conscience and commitment to company stakeholders. Brianne is a role model for all," notes Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose.

"I have had the privilege of watching Brianne develop her skills as a young professional and I am proud to see her excel in taking on new challenges and evolve into a key leader and a tremendous asset to the Purpose and Social Impact Practice," said Dena Merriam, co-founding partner of FINN.

