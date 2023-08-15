Inc. 5000 Named Gestalt No 3835 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Gestalt Ranked 223rd in the Healthcare Services Sector

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed that Gestalt Diagnostics, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital pathology solutions, ranks No. 3835 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition to this honorable rank, Gestalt Diagnostics is the 223rd fastest-growing private company in the healthcare services sector. The list represents a unique look at the country's most successful private businesses and is a key benchmark for entrepreneurial success.

"We are honored and proud to be ranked as the 3835th fastest-growing private company in the US by Inc.," stated Dan Roark, CEO of Gestalt. "The dedication, commitment, and success of our team, solutions, and customers is exemplified in the attainment of this achievement. Gestalt's unwavering commitment to advancing the adoption of innovative, industry-leading solutions to provide better cancer healthcare and precision medicine is essential to improving patient outcomes and ultimately making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families."

This recognition serves as a resounding validation of the remarkable strides made by Gestalt in enabling better patient care and furthering drug discovery through innovative digital solutions.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Gestalt's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a significant time of growth for the company, through its digital solution PathFlow® over 280 pathologists are diagnosing over 90,000 cases, with 5% diagnosed utilizing leading-edge AI algorithms with formidable computational capabilities, managing over 2,800,000 images. Today, PathFlow® enables pathologists to provide faster and more accurate diagnoses* resulting in improved patient care and pathologist experience.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Inc.'s proprietary Inc. 5000 list, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. To learn more, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Gestalt Diagnostics, Inc.

Gestalt Diagnostics transforms pathology through an intelligent, configurable, vendor-neutral, and AI-driven digital workflow that provides true interoperability enabling pathologists to diagnose* diseases faster and more efficiently. Our PathFlow solution consists of professional, education, and research modules for ease of mixing and matching the digital needs of your facility in a single solution, freeing pathologists from tedious, repetitive, and manual tasks, allowing them to focus on their expertise –providing invaluable experience where it matters most. To learn more, visit www.gestaltdiagnostics.com and follow @Gestalt on LinkedIn and @Gestalt122 on Twitter.

*Research use only unless following CAP guidelines for LDT. CE-IVD certified for use in Europe.

