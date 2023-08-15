MoneyGram Announces New Board of Directors to Support Next Chapter of Growth as a Global Fintech Leader

Board brings extensive payments and fintech experience to oversee MoneyGram's digital-forward strategy and strengthen its market-leading cross-border capabilities

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. ("MoneyGram" or the "Company"), a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities, today announced its new Board of Directors. MoneyGram's new Board is composed of a diverse mix of global industry leaders with deep experience in the payments, financial services and technology industries that will help guide the Company's digital innovation strategy.

The Board announcement follows the Company's recently completed go-private transaction with funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP), a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. The new Board will leverage its deep expertise to help MoneyGram further enhance its digital business and market-leading cross-border capabilities.

"Now, as a private company and with the guidance of our new Board of Directors, MoneyGram is well-equipped to strengthen its position as a leading global fintech platform that connects the world's communities," said Alex Holmes, Chief Executive Officer at MoneyGram. "We greatly appreciate MDP's partnership and support in constructing our new, highly capable Board with complementary expertise across the payments, financial services and technology industries. The Board's extensive knowledge and leadership experience will add tremendous value to the organization, and I am incredibly excited about the path ahead."

As of August 2023, the MoneyGram Board includes:

Alex Holmes , Chief Executive Officer at MoneyGram International, Inc. Holmes is an established expert in global payments, who has overseen MoneyGram's transformation into a digital payments leader since joining the company in 2009. He previously served as both CFO and COO before being named CEO in January 2016 .





Brendan Barrett , Managing Director at Madison Dearborn Partners. Barrett is a member of MDP's Financial Services team and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Great Gray Trust Company, Intermedia and Navacord.





Chris Bruzzo , Former Chief Experience Officer at Electronic Arts (EA). Bruzzo most recently worked to foster innovative and interactive social experiences in the gaming ecosystem. He serves as an advisor for Wize and Mission Scholars. He also is a member of the Board of Directors of retailer Boot Barn.





Denelle Dixon , Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) . Coming from a legal background, Dixon now works to drive growth for the open-source Stellar network through this non-profit organization, as well as to meet the organization's stated goal of utilizing blockchain to create greater access to the global financial system.





Vahe Dombalagian , Managing Director at Madison Dearborn Partners. Dombalagian is Co-Head of MDP's Financial Services team and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of The Amynta Group, Ankura Consulting Group, The Ardonagh Group, Great Gray Trust Company, Navacord, NFP Corp. and Towergate & Nevada Investments Topco Limited.





Jim Kelly , Former Chief Executive Officer at EVO Payments. Kelly is a leader in the payments technology space, having most recently served as CEO at EVO Payments, which was acquired this past March by Global Payments. Before joining EVO, Kelly held several leadership roles at Global Payments from 2001 to 2010.





Francisco Lorca, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at EthosData. Lorca brings a global portfolio of entrepreneurial experience through his work in fintech and digital payments across several continents. Lorca is also a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).





Bobby Mehta , Former Chief Executive Officer at TransUnion. Mehta brings vast experience with global financial services growth and risk management, having held a variety of executive roles at Household International, HSBC Finance Corporation and HSBC North America Holdings, in addition to his position as CEO of TransUnion.





Mike Nettesheim , Vice President at Madison Dearborn Partners. Nettesheim currently serves on the Board of Directors of Align Precision.





Matt Raino , Managing Director at Madison Dearborn Partners. Raino is Co-Head of MDP's Financial Services team and currently serves on the Boards of Directors of The Amynta Group, Ankura Consulting Group, The Ardonagh Group, Benefytt Technologies, Navacord and NFP Corp.

About MoneyGram International, Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a leading global financial technology company that connects the world's communities. Through its expansive set of fintech offerings, MoneyGram provides millions of consumers annually the ability to seamlessly send money home to family and friends, and buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies on its industry-leading app. The Company's innovative cross-border platform enables its customers to send funds directly into bank accounts and mobile wallets or cash-in and cash-out more than 135 currencies and numerous cryptocurrencies through one of the largest cash distribution networks in the world. Modern, mobile and API-driven, MoneyGram's white-labeled remittance service also provides some of the world's top brands and organizations the ability to disburse funds directly to their consumer clients. Based in Dallas and known for its strong corporate culture globally, MoneyGram has been named a recipient of the Top Workplaces USA award for two consecutive years, an honor based entirely on employee feedback.

Media Contact

Sydney Schoolfield

media@moneygram.com

