Qurate Retail Group Promotes Eve DelSoldo to General Counsel

DelSoldo brings more than two decades of experience in commercial law and deep knowledge of the Qurate Retail business to the role

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail Group SM, part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), today announced the promotion of Eve DelSoldo to General Counsel, effective immediately. In this role, she will oversee Qurate Retail Group's Legal shared services department including the advertising compliance, transactional, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, litigation, labor & employment, international legal, government affairs, and privacy, ethics & compliance teams. As a member of the Qurate Retail Group executive team, DelSoldo will report to David Rawlinson II, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc.

"Over her 13-plus years with the company, Eve has held a number of leadership roles within the Legal team. Her cross-disciplined knowledge and deep understanding of our business will be instrumental as we continue to execute Project Athens, our multi-year turnaround plan," said Rawlinson. "I have had the pleasure of working closely with Eve since I joined the company and have seen firsthand her dedication and commitment to serving the business and our stakeholders, as well as leading and developing a high performing team of legal professionals."

Most recently, DelSoldo served as Deputy General Counsel, following the retirement of Qurate Retail Group's former General Counsel Larry Hayes in March 2023, where she has been successfully overseeing the company's legal department on an interim basis. DelSoldo first joined QVC® in 2010 as Director, Associate General Counsel, supporting the Technology function. She was later promoted to Vice President, General Counsel for Global IT and IP for QVC and HSN®. In 2019, she took on the role of Vice President, General Counsel for QVC and HSN Commerce, where she has been a valued partner leading efforts around the company's retail pricing practices. Prior to joining the organization, DelSoldo spent 11 years in private practice providing legal services in the areas of e-commerce/IT transactions, M&A, financial services and securities/private equity.

DelSoldo has a Juris Doctor from Temple University – Beasley School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Columbia University's Barnard College. DelSoldo will be based at Qurate Retail Group's global headquarters in West Chester, Pa.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

