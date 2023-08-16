Argo Edge from CISO Global Successfully Sustains More than 125,000 Cyberattacks at DEF CON

Newly Launched AI-Powered Security Solution Tested by Thousands of Hackers Under Real-World Conditions; Platform Learned from Each Cyberthreat to Continuously Improve

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISO Global, Inc. , an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, successfully tested the effectiveness of the Argo Edge security solution at the premier cybersecurity and hacker convention in Las Vegas last week.

CISO Global logo (PRNewswire)

The conference attracts hackers from across the globe to compete and show off their skills through hacking competitions. Many security vendors test their products every year, taking advantage of the collective cyber hacking talent.

In its first external test, the Argo Edge cloud security platform was deployed by the CISO Global incident response team, Team Hades, on an Intel Nook computer with a standard operating system installed, connecting it to the public WiFi in Caesar's Forum from August 10 to 13. Over the course of the event, hackers attacked it more than 127,000 times, ranging from backdoor attacks to adware to data stealing software, and numerous malware and ransomware types.

None were successful in impacting the device's operating system, including encryption and takeover attempts; Argo Edge's capabilities allowed it to learn from each of the 127,000 attempts to continuously improve.

"This successful real-world test validates our latest platform, which has been developed over the past two years," said David Jemmett, CEO of CISO Global. "Argo Edge has demonstrated its ability to coordinate multiple, layered security solutions to maximize resiliency against an attack. This test at DEF CON shows that a properly integrated, managed and deployed set of security solutions offers real defense against today's most aggressive threat actors."

Argo Edge, innovating at the edge to stop cyberthreats

As a cloud security platform, Argo Edge was designed to enhance a network's external security, as well as improve internal network resiliency to attacks, specifically ransomware. With this successful trial, its security capabilities have now been demonstrated to be effective for attack types beyond ransomware.

In addition, Argo Edge identifies IP addresses associated with each attack, adding to its list of known-bad IP addresses. Each known-bad IP is automatically added to the cloud-based platform, allowing all other networks or devices on which Argo Edge is deployed to benefit. Argo Edge also maintains logs of each security event to support forensics processes if, and, when needed.

Deployed on select commercial and government networks by CISO Global for the past two years, Argo Edge has proven effective against all current known ransomware viruses, including the most prolific and costly variants. According to IBM's latest Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average price tag of a breach is USD $4.45 million in 2023, a figure which does not include the cost of the ransom, itself.

With its unique approach, Argo Edge layers together pre-configured, pre-integrated technologies that include cloud firewall as a service (FaaS), secure internet gateway, secure authentication, secure service edge (SSE), and containerized internet browser sessions for each user. This solution provides Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Protection (DLP) capabilities across an organization's cloud applications and environment, and overall improved network performance. The AI component of Argo Edge further hardens networks by learning from each blocked attack and applying this new knowledge to unaffected environments as a forward-thinking, protective functionality.

Argo Edge was recently independently valued at $49 million, and its data visualizations will be delivered through Argo Security Management, an umbrella platform that aggregates and visualizes key security data across client environments.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter or at www.ciso.inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Argo Edge can successfully withstand credible attacks from numerous sources, including, and beyond, ransomware attempts; our belief that Argo Edge can enhance a network's external security; our belief that Argo Edge can identify the location of the attack by an IP address to allow for more efficient remediation; our belief that Argo Edge improves an internal network's resiliency to attack; our belief that Argo Edge expands our technology stack expansion strategy and adds to our managed security services; our belief that no single product can solve all cyber threats; our belief that Argo Edge helps coordinate multiple security solutions to maximize resiliency against an attack; and our belief that the test at DEF CON shows that a properly deployed set of security solutions offers real defense against today's most aggressive threat actors. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "predict," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "potential," "opportunity," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to our ability to raise capital; our ability to increase revenue and cash flow and become profitable; our ability to recruit and retain key talent; our ability to identify and consummate acquisitions; our ability to acquire, attract, and retain clients; and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CISO Global