AWE2024 Officially Launched

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE2024 will be held from March 14-17, 2024 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, according to an announcement made by the AWE Organizing Committee on August 16, 2023.

Covering 13 exhibition halls and an unprecedented area of 150,000 square meters, AWE2023 set new records with more than 1,000 exhibitors joined the show and 350,000 visits from visitors. For industry insiders, AWE is a must-visit show. In fact, 70% of AWE's visitors are industry insiders and more than 80% of them are decision makers or top managers. Plus, it's worth noting that AWE2023 released a report on industry trends after the show, which is now available on its website.

Built upon what AWE2023 has achieved, AWE2024 is launched with an expanded area of 160,000 square meters and 14 halls. As a top 3 global show of the industry, AWE2024 will maintain its focus on the display of scenario-based smart homes, while highlighting industry trends. The core exhibition areas will include smart appliances, consumer electronics, smart kitchens and bathrooms, smart entertainment, and smart health solutions.

AWE embraces the trend of integrating digital technologies with the industries, and extends its portfolio to build a home-centric smart ecosystem that covers smart life solutions such as smart city, smart healthcare, smart transportation and smart education, and innovative products such as VR/AR, wearable devices, mom & baby care products, pet products, service robots, outdoor appliances and gaming peripherals.

According to the AWE Organizing Committee, the German Association of Modern Kitchen Industry (AMK) will return to AWE2024 with its members after its debut in 2019. Besides, Shenzhen B2B Display System Industry Association, will organize a delegation of commercial display makers and consumer electronics makers to exhibit at AWE2024.

As a critical part of AWE's ecosystem, concurrent activities such as AWE Summit, Future Home Summit, AWE Award will be held as scheduled. Plus, AWE2024 will continue to collaborate with top platforms such as JD.com and Douyin to expand influence.

Xu Dongsheng, Vice President of China Household Electrical Appliances Association, says, "AWE2024 will expand its portfolio to involve investors, industrial designers, home decoration designers, trend-setting consumers, colleague students, esports players, gourmets, gift purchasers and campers to further improve the influence of AWE as well as its value for consumers and its partners. We believe that our joint efforts will make AWE a bellwether of technological innovation that leads the development of the industry."

