Deloitte Expands Strategic Alliance with NVIDIA to Unlock Value of Generative AI Across Enterprise Software Platforms

Companies partner to unleash power of generative AI, enable industry transformation and drive business reinvention

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced an expansion of its strategic alliance with NVIDIA to help enterprises around the world use generative AI to reinvent how they conduct business.

Deloitte will use NVIDIA AI technology and expertise to build high-performing generative AI solutions for enterprise software platforms to help unlock significant business value.

"The fever pitch of excitement around generative AI speaks to its potential to elevate how businesses are run and reinvent how work is done," said Joe Ucuzoglu, Deloitte Global CEO. "Building on our successful relationship with NVIDIA, and leveraging our extensive AI services, talent, and deep industry experience, we are in a unique position to help our clients and our people harness the power of this disruptive new technology and achieve their full potential."

Deloitte is working to enable generative AI business solutions, powered by the full stack of NVIDIA hardware and software, across each of the major enterprise platforms to enhance the value that businesses gain from these systems. These generative AI business solutions will span multiple use cases, including automated coding, self-configuration, workflow automation and industry-specific insights. Ultimately, Deloitte aims to democratize the usage and application of generative AI across enterprise systems and significantly enhance human potential.

As part of their expanded strategic alliance to unlock the value of generative AI across enterprise software platforms, Deloitte and NVIDIA will establish an Ambassador AI program to help clients advance their AI journey using NVIDIA AI Foundations and NVIDIA NeMo™ LLM software.

"Enterprises everywhere are looking to generative AI to transform their business," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "We are deepening our strategic alliance with Deloitte by combining NVIDIA's generative AI technologies with their extensive industry expertise and service offerings to establish the AI Ambassador program, which will provide enterprises a faster route to adoption."

Deloitte's AI services, talent and industry proficiency draws on the power, performance, and scalability offered with NVIDIA DGX™ AI supercomputing and NVIDIA DGX Cloud.

Deloitte solutions and services cover almost every industry and domain, including areas such as enterprise software packages, tax, regulatory advice, and sector-specific use cases. Built on NVIDIA AI Foundations and NVIDIA NeMo LLM software, the new applications will leverage Deloitte's services and Generative AI Market Incubator to rapidly deploy proofs of concept, set up AI factories and help clients accelerate their enterprise transformation efforts. Clients benefit from the breadth and depth of AI capabilities and experience that span Deloitte's businesses and industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, risk advisory, and financial advisory services.

To take full advantage of the promise of generative AI, enterprises must be able to harness internal knowledge and proprietary data, and use that to reduce costs, increase productivity, accelerate innovation, and identify new revenue streams and growth areas. Deloitte will leverage NVIDIA AI platforms and tools to engineer custom-built, proprietary LLMs designed to help clients reinvent the way they do business and uncover new growth opportunities that were previously unfathomable.

In addition to its work with clients, Deloitte is infusing generative AI tools and capabilities across its organization to help its professionals become more productive and leveraging NVIDIA AI platforms to transform the way it delivers services to clients. Over 500 Deloitte AI specialists have completed NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute training. Additionally, Deloitte is increasing AI fluency and educating the next generation of AI professionals via the Deloitte AI Academy , as well as investing more than $2 billion in global technology learning and development initiatives to boost skills in key technology areas, including AI.

The expanded alliance with NVIDIA comes on the heels of several AI announcements from Deloitte, including the launch of Quartz AI , a suite of AI service offerings built on NVIDIA platforms, and the introduction of Deloitte's Generative AI practice . The practice works in conjunction with the Deloitte AI Institute , which supports the responsible growth and development of AI through engaged conversations and market perspectives. As generative AI evolves, commercial use is impacted by trust considerations such as emerging ethical, legal and policy norms. Deloitte is committed to the safe and responsible use of generative AI, guided by its Trustworthy AI™ framework which helps users create necessary safeguards and mitigate risks during product development and operation.

Learn more about Deloitte's collaboration with NVIDIA here .

